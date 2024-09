Warum die Akzeptanz von Kryptowährungen in Russland und Japan den ABBC Coin ($ABBC) ankurbeln könnte

WOW! 💥



„Over 60 Japanese banks representing 80% of the Japanese banking industry have partnered with Ripple (which is competing to replace

SWIFT)!"



And every Japanese bank will use #XRP in 2025 according to SBI CEO! 🎌



Source: https://t.co/zB5XvyWF1m… pic.twitter.com/LWR0m4n5iS