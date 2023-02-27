Derby Stars launches Early Access to Horse Racing Game

Derby Stars, a groundbreaking horse-racing metaverse game on the Polygon (MATIC/USD) blockchain, has announced an “Early Access” version.

According to the team, the immersive horse racing game will allow early adopters to experience it and provide feedback as from 27th February to 20th March, 2023.

Sean Hahm, the Executive Producer at Derby Stars commented on the launch:

“Through the “Early Access”, the team hopes to get as much feedback as possible because Derby Stars is a game built together with the users.”

The Early Access will be followed by an Alpha version that the team expects to release later in the year. That version will offer avatar customization, a rental marketplace and stable management simulation among other features, according to details in a press release shared with Invezz on Monday.

Derby Stars game integrates blockchain with real-life horse racing

Derby Stars integrates blockchain technology and cutting-edge technology to bring the benefits of both digital and real-life horse racing to gamers. What players get is thus a new play-to-earn (P2E) game that allows them to breed, train, and trade digital horses and get a chance to earn in-game cryptocurrencies.

Gamers can take part in two competitions – an exciting Player versus Player (PvP) and Player versus Environment (PvE).

Hahm notes Derby Stars is set to change the gaming landscape, especially with the NFT market within the gaming industry forecast to grow to $291.7 billion by 2028. The game will be at the forefront of revolutionizing not just digital horse racing but also the development of new blockchain games.

The early version is currently available on PC and Mac, with anyone holding a Derby Stars Horse NFT able to play. In addition, the Early Access version supports English, Japanese and Chinese (traditional and simplified).