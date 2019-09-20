Make better
Sign-up with eToro

3 catalysts that could kickstart the next crypto bull run 3 catalysts that could kickstart the next crypto bull run June 8, 2023
8th June CoinNess and Ness LAB join forces for Web3 transition
8th June Amazon stock price forecast: Wells Fargo sees a 30% upside
8th June U.S. jobless claims increase sharply: ‘recession could be milder’
8th June Carvana’s updated Q2 outlook leaves consensus miles behind
8th June “It melts like ice” – Why the future of Argentina peso (ARS) is brisk

How to invest online

Find all the ways you can invest money with the click of a button, and what you should consider before investing.
Learn more
One of the biggest online brokers in the world, eToro allows millions of users each year to trade a range of assets, CFDs, and ETFs.
eToro review
Security, trading fees, tradable assets and more
Binance review
Skilling offers traders a new proprietary trading platform for both web and mobile devices with user-friendly tools, and intuitive trading interface, and hundreds of tradable assets.
Skilling review
From forex and cryptocurrency, to stock and bond CFD trading, find out everything you need to know about Pepperstone right here.
Pepperstone review
OKX is a crypto exchange that offers spot crypto and derivative markets.
OKX review
Security, trading fees, tradable assets and more
Plus500 review
Security, trading fees, tradable assets and more
Coinbase review
Bitstamp is an established cryptocurrency exchange that's geared towards more experienced traders. Its trading is focused on the top few cryptocurrencies but it offers a wide range of trading options on them.
Bitstamp review
Security, trading fees, tradable assets and more
AvaTrade review
Zulutrade is a social wealth management platform that lets you trade assets like forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, and stocks by copying the moves of professional traders.
Zulutrade review
Immediate Connect offers automated trading software that helps you to trade the crypto markets.
Immediate Connect review

Education & courses.

Our beginner-friendly investment courses contain all the information you need to invest your money wisely. Learn to invest

Stock Markets 101

More about this course Are you tired of investment courses that use too much insider jargon, trying to sound clever rather than actually educating investors on how to succeed in the stock market? We’ve got the solution for you!…

Short-term Stock Trading

Luckily, it’s far easier to begin trading than it was in the 90s when Wall Street and big money were the only options. Get started with our introduction to stock trading. You’ll come away feeling more confident about the task ahead, while acquiring a base knowledge of all the most…

The Different Types of Stock Investments

More about this course Our Stock Types course will break it all down for you so you have a full overview of the different types of stocks you can invest in, and the advantages and drawbacks of each one.

Bitcoin 101

What is Bitcoin? Before getting involved in bitcoin it is important to understand it. This crypto course lays out the basics: what Bitcoin is and the different ways it can be used. Ultimately, we’re all here to learn, so don’t be afraid – get stuck in and we’ll help…

Market analysis

Look beyond the headlines to spot emerging trends using our stock picks, price predictions, and expert analysis. Read market analysis
June 8, 2023
June 8, 2023
June 8, 2023
June 8, 2023
June 8, 2023
June 8, 2023

Stocks

Cryptocurrency

Chancer changing betting using blockchain: investors counting days to presale
Chancer changing betting using blockchain: investors counting days to presale June 8, 2023
Booming AI demand spurs AI-based crypto growth amid the current US SEC onslaught
Booming AI demand spurs AI-based crypto growth amid the current US SEC onslaught June 8, 2023
Changpeng Zhao (CZ) net worth steady after the SEC lawsuit
Changpeng Zhao (CZ) net worth steady after the SEC lawsuit June 8, 2023

Forex

Czech Koruna/US dollar forecast ahead of June 2023 Fed decision
Czech Koruna/US dollar forecast ahead of June 2023 Fed decision June 8, 2023
USD/INR analysis: levels to watch as the RBI leaves rates intact
USD/INR analysis: levels to watch as the RBI leaves rates intact June 8, 2023
USD/JPY prediction: forecast as Japan economy, Nikkei 225 booms
USD/JPY prediction: forecast as Japan economy, Nikkei 225 booms June 8, 2023

Commodities

WTI crude oil price forecast after the newest Saudi Arabia production cut
WTI crude oil price forecast after the newest Saudi Arabia production cut June 7, 2023
Coffee price forecast: El Nino is a catalyst but caution is needed
Coffee price forecast: El Nino is a catalyst but caution is needed June 7, 2023
Here are the worst performing commodities in 2023
Here are the worst performing commodities in 2023 June 6, 2023

Economic

ICICI share price formed a risky pattern: avoid until this happens
ICICI share price formed a risky pattern: avoid until this happens June 7, 2023
Puzzling “BLS Wonderland” report does not signal a strong labour market: A deep dive
Puzzling “BLS Wonderland” report does not signal a strong labour market: A deep dive June 6, 2023
Turkish lira price forecast: New monetary regime, USD/TRY at all-time low
Turkish lira price forecast: New monetary regime, USD/TRY at all-time low June 6, 2023

Video

VIDEO: The creator of the long and short Jim Cramer ETFs
VIDEO: The creator of the long and short Jim Cramer ETFs June 7, 2023
VIDEO: Bitcoin mining stocks – with Wilshire Phoenix June 7, 2023
VIDEO: Is the Federal Reserve to blame? Inflation, banking crises and interest rates May 18, 2023