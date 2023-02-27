These 6 crypto presales offer the best crypto coins to invest in for 2023

Crypto presales can offer some of the best crypto coins to invest in due to their high potential for returns. Many promising new projects launch their token through these events, giving early adopters a unique chance to make major returns on their investments.

Here are the 6 best crypto coins to invest in that are currently in their crypto presale stage:

Metacade (MCADE)

EstateX (ESX)

Artyfact (ARTY)

MetaBlaze (MBLZ)

Fancythattoken (FANCY)

Minero (RIO)

1. Metacade (MCADE)

Metacade offers one of the best crypto presales and crypto tokens to invest in currently. The project will be the first community-driven arcade and aims to deliver the largest collection of online arcade games that can be found anywhere on the blockchain.

The metaverse arcade could be one of the best crypto coins to invest in because every single game in its arcade should have integrated financial rewards for its gamers. While most blockchain games offer just one gaming experience, Metacade offers an expanding selection for players to enjoy.

The MCADE crypto presale has attracted $7.5m of investment in just 13 weeks, making it one of the hottest crypto presales in Web3. A key reason why MCADE is one of the best crypto coins to invest in now is that it offers vast earning capabilities that go beyond the gaming section of the platform.

Metacade will also reward users for their community contributions, which could include game reviews, sharing alpha, and interacting with other members. By rewarding content creators with a crypto income, Metacade can help to boost the overall level of knowledge-sharing in the blockchain gaming space.

On top of that, Metacade is creating new jobs for Web3 users. The Work2Earn mechanic will connect career-seekers to blockchain jobs at some of crypto’s best new start-ups. Every job opportunity in Metacade is paid and could look great on the CV for crypto enthusiasts. With so many exciting features, Metacade is undoubtedly one of the best crypto presales to buy into now.

>>> You can participate in the Metacade presale here <<<

2. EstateX (ESX)

EstateX is a revolutionary blockchain project that has the potential to change the real estate industry, making it more accessible to users around the world. This fractional investment method allows anyone to purchase portions of real buildings, with every listed property stake able to be bought, sold, and traded for a profit.

The ESX crypto presale is a hugely attractive investment opportunity that could potentially produce major gains in the years to come. Not only does EstateX combine traditional real estate investment with cutting-edge technology, but its unique value lies in its ability to equalize access to real estate.

EstateX is one of the best crypto coins to invest in now and is the perfect choice for anyone looking to try out tokenized real estate trading. It has all the makings of driving progress in online trading and should not be overlooked by those wanting to add some diversity to their portfolios with a great DeFi project.

3. Artyfact (ARTY)

Artyfact is pushing the boundaries of gaming with its ambitious blend of stunning graphics, addictive gameplay and revolutionary GameFi crypto features. It’s one of the first projects on the blockchain to offer AAA game-quality graphics and immersive virtual worlds due to its low transaction fees on Binance Smart Chain and Unreal Engine 5 graphical capabilities.

Gamers worldwide are already captivated by Artyfact’s demo launch earlier this month and are looking forward to exploring its Web3 world. With unique platform capabilities and long-term returns, it’s no surprise that Artyfact is in 8th place on the GameFi crypto top 10 for presales, making it an ideal investment opportunity.

4. MetaBlaze (MBLZ)

MetaBlaze takes the fifth spot when it comes to the best crypto presales in 2023. It offers an excellent opportunity for early-stage investors because of its broad, immersive GameFi experience and impressive long-term potential. Not only are its photorealistic graphics mesmerizing, but players can also own their collections of NFTs thanks to blockchain technology.

The game is set in Galaxia Blue – a digital universe with plenty of mysteries waiting to be explored as players progress through the story and develop their characters. It’s home to many enemies that can be fought for online financial rewards – an incentive that further increases its worth as one of the best crypto presales today.

To sweeten the deal, MetaBlaze is introducing several collections of NFTs (including MetaGoblin, MetaDwarf, MetaElf, MetaOrc and MetaGnome) that offer unique utility within the game. MBLZ tokens will fuel both rewards and trading activities on the platform’s integrated marketplace. MetaBlaze is certainly a high-potential crypto presale and one of the best crypto coins to invest in now.

5. Fancythattoken (FANCY)

Fancythattoken is a new token being launched by the I Fancy That Brand. It will be used to process transactions on the platform through a specially designed cryptocurrency wallet and exchange.

The release of the FANCY token will come with several new blockchain services to help give holders the optimal user experience on the new platform. As users seek to buy real estate products from I Fancy That’s broad offering, the crypto wallet and integrated exchange will provide a smooth user experience to allow anyone to transact using decentralized technologies.

As well as this, I Fancy That will offer a Visa debit card. FNCY tokens can thus be spent in shops all over the world, as users can load up their debit card and spend their cryptocurrency instantly and with low fees.

6. Minero (RIO)

Minero is an exciting addition to the GameFi crypto market, taking the #2 spot on the top 10. Its unique features draw players in with the opportunity to earn RIOZ tokens by participating in GameFi activities such as purchasing Miner NFTs, renting warehouses and paying for power supplies and other utilities.

In order to succeed, players must generate the maximum hash rate which requires strategic resource management. In addition, Minero functions as a real mining platform where users can mine RIOZ tokens with GameFi crypto rewards, allowing them to reinvest their earned tokens into in-game assets while giving investors the option of staking for passive income.

For now, RIOZ tokens are only available during its presale stage but will later be listed on exchanges; however, users can purchase them from Minero’s website directly.

Metacade’s crypto presale: One of the best crypto coins to invest in during 2023

Metacade has enormous potential for future growth, with experts predicting up to 300x gains over the coming years. This is largely because it appears to be gaining enough momentum to rival even the biggest GameFi platforms in Web3, through its unique characteristics as a platform and the opportunities it offers users.

The MCADE token launched at just $0.008 per token and has already risen to $0.0155. The crypto presale is a first come, first served event, so make sure to consider MCADE sooner than later, and certainly before the price skyrockets!



You can participate in the Metacade presale here.