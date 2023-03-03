The top 12 ERC-20 tokens to buy in 2023

ERC-20 crypto tokens are the most widely available within crypto markets, with many of the most popular cryptocurrencies currently available as ERC-20 tokens.

In the years since Uniswap (UNI) and Maker (MKR) took off, ERC-20 tokens have gained a formidable reputation as the most reliable blockchain-based coins, accounting for over 10% of the total crypto market valuation.

What are ERC-20 tokens?

ERC-20 is the token standard to create tokens using the Ethereum blockchain, still by far the world’s dominant blockchain provider. ERC-20 tokens are versatile and robust tokenscreated and supported by the vibrant and ever-growing Ethereum community.

ERC-20 tokens allow smart-contract-enabled coins to be used across Ethereum networks to develop, validate, and maintain projects across decentralized applications, DeFi, GameFi, and DEXs applications. The versatility attached to ERC-20 the smart contract tokens created allows them to be used as utility coins, mediums of exchange, governance coins, or security tokens for Ethereum-hosted solutions.

Here are 12 of the best ERC-20 tokens to invest in

AltSignals (ASI)

Metacade (MCADE)

MakerDAO (MKR)

Uniswap (UNI)

The Sandbox (SAND)

Chainlink (LINK)

ApeCoin (APE)

Decentraland (MANA)

Aave (AAVE)

Quint (QUINT)

Metropoly (METRO)

MetaBlaze (MBLZ)

AltSignals (ASI) – The addition of ActualizeAI is propelling ASI’s presale

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is a well-established and highly successful trading platform that has provided its ever-growing community of more than 50,000 members with profitable trading strategies since 2017. AltSignals has recently launched its native ASI token to help turbocharge its outstanding AltAlgo™ trading toolkit with the aid of ActualizeAI. This new trading stack releases the power of the latest cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

ActualizeAI combines machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and predictive modeling that applies historical trends to scan markets 24/7, provide the most up-to-date trading intelligence, and analyze more price indicators concurrently than a human could. Being driven by AI, ActualizeAI learns as it goes, refining and improving increasingly accurate trading signals over time.

In addition to access to ActualizeAI signals, the ASI token allows holders to join the AI Members Club, which offers even greater benefits, such as access to the most exciting and lucrative token presales and entry into trading tournaments where participants can earn vast crypto rewards.

Club members and ASI coin holders can also unlock some of the best crypto trading educational material to aid their journey through the sometimes highly risky process of crypto investing. In addition, coaching is available to traders of all abilities, helping everyone in AltSignals’ community maximize their trading journey’s profitability.

Why should you probably invest in ASI?

ASI is a new token that provides all the security you’d expect from an Ethereum-based coin. The true value of ASI is unlocked by the platform’s pioneering use of AI technologies in combination with the power of the Ethereum blockchain to become a standard bearer for adopting AI in the blockchain sector.

The presale tokens were released on March 1st and are quickly gaining momentum, already raising $112k in just 1 day since the beta round opened. The price of ASI is $0.012 in the beta round, which will last for a short period before price rises begin, eventually leading to a token price of $0.02274 by the seventh and final round.

The exciting potential and vast possibilities open to AltSignals as the true capability of AI becomes apparent in the coming months make ASI an exciting ERC-20 token to buy in 2023.

Metacade (MCADE) – New pioneering GameFi coin with a bright future

What is Metacade?

Metacade’s brand-new Ethereum blockchain-based virtual gaming arcade will offer gamers and crypto fans the richest selection of play-to-earn (P2E) games in a single Web3 location. It is already considered one of the most exciting GameFi developments thanks to Metacade’s addictive gaming experience and unrivaled opportunities for gamers to earn passive income.

These opportunities go far beyond the usual P2E capability offered by GameFi titles. Indeed, Metacade’s whole offering is different in the crypto gaming sector. As a multi-game platform, Metacade isn’t reliant on a single game or repetitive gameplay experience to try and attract fans. In addition, Metacade’s community can earn crypto rewards through a range of other channels.

These include the Create2Earn scheme, which rewards users for posting social content such as game reviews or contributions to live chats and forums, and the platform’s staking protocol called Compete2Earn, where users gain entry into online tournaments in return for staking their native MCADE tokens.

Meanwhile, as the MCADE community earns rewards, Metacade will also incentivize the creation of the next generation of P2E titles through the Metagrants scheme. Developers submit their ideas for new games into a pool, which the MCADE token holders can vote upon. The ideas with the most votes go into production with crypto funding to support the ventures.

This support for developers will tie in with the platform’s Work2Earn scheme, which will open Web3 job opportunities – as well as gig work and paid beta testing roles – to the MCADE community, including those developers fresh from creating the new hot P2E gaming title.

Why should you consider investing in MCADE?

The MCADE presale event launched recently, capturing the imagination of the crypto investing community, raising $10.9m in a short period. The speed at which MCADE has sold reflects the vast potential built into the MCADE token by the extensive utility within the Metacade ecosystem.

MCADE is currently $0.0185 in the final stage of the presale event after launching in the beta presale phase at $0.008. The price will rise as the presale progresses to $0.02, leaving a limited time for investors to grab this hot ERC-20 token at the best possible price.

MakerDAO (MKR) – Leading ERC-20 coin for DeFI lending and borrowing

Market cap: $764.1 million

What is MakerDAO?

MakerDAO is a DeFi platform designed to decentralize the experience of lending and borrowing without the traditional need for a central financial body controlling, such as banks, governing the transaction. MakerDAO uses Ethereum smart contracts to facilitate loans and manage the entire mechanics and details of the loan, such as interest rates, repayment terms, and margin calls.

Loans can be issued using DAI, an ERC-20 stablecoin pegged closely to a central currency and backed by liquidity providers. By using DAI as the currency medium for loans, customers are offered protection from the volatility sometimes experienced by crypto markets.

Why invest in MKR?

MKR is the governance token of MakerDAO and MakerProtocol, which issues the DAI stablecoin, and was the first ERC-20 coin to exist on Ethereum’s blockchain. MakerDAO was also the first project on Ethereum to become a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), therein providing value for MKR through its use as a governance token.

In addition, MKR is designed to balance the supply of DAI. When the price of DAI increases, MKR is burned to create new DAI, thus lowering the supply of MKR. Therefore, the more popular and successful MakerDAO is as a lending platform, the more valuable MKR becomes.

MKR is an excellent ERC-20 token investment, thanks to its firmly established roots in the DeFi space. It is the original ERC-20 coin and has built an outstanding reputation in recent years, providing its holders with excellent returns as it offers decentralized financial alternatives.

UniSwap (UNI) – Largest Ethereum-based crypto exchange

Market cap: $4.2 billion

What is UniSwap?

Uniswap is the largest Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Since it runs on Ethereum, traders can use Uniswap’s platform to trade and exchange any ERC-20 token and different tokens compatible with the ERC-20 standard.

Like MakerDAO, Uniswap was an early adopter of the Ethereum blockchain standard and quickly established itself as one of the largest platforms on Ethereum. As well as helping to enhance the liquidity of ERC-20 tokens by creating a healthy and reliable platform to promote lending and borrowing.

This creation of liquidity, which creates the value trading provides for the DeFi sphere, sets it apart from other crypto exchanges, which exist purely to facilitate crypto trades.

Why should you invest in UNI?

Although Uniswap was one of the first platforms to be built on Ethereum, the release of its native token didn’t occur until 2020. Primarily a governance token, the UNI token has added profitability potential to the governance element, creating tokens which allows permit holders to shape the platform’s direction, providing an extremely compelling overall sales pitch for potential investors.

UNI didn’t come through the market crash in 2022 unscathed, losing significant value as big names such as FTX filed for bankruptcy. However, UNI retained some value thanks to its unique decentralized nature that doesn’t require investors to give up the keys to their funds when making exchanges, thus enhancing financial security. This provides an extra layer of reassurance to investors who, previously, might have stood to lose funds when the market starts a downturn. This makes UNI an excellent long-term investment opportunity.

The Sandbox (SAND) – 3D-enabled digital real estate realm

Market cap: $783.5 million

What is The Sandbox?

The Sandbox is a digital 3D world hosted on Ethereum’s blockchain in which digital real estate plots are bought, sold, and traded along with NFT-minted virtual assets. Once a user has purchased a real estate plot, they can build anything they wish on them to monetize their plots and earn passive income. Uses for digital real estate plots in The Sandbox range from digital art galleries to virtual theme parks.

The earning potential on The Sandbox is unlocked via the platform’s unrivaled P2E metaverse mechanics, with the overriding appeal to users being the vast use cases for digital real estate plots. No matter an individual’s coding experience, the platform’s user-friendly and innovative plug-and-play creation tool kits can be used to design and create unique experiences, tradeable NFT assets, and avatars.

The Ethereum chain provides The Sandbox with outstanding security and ultra-reliable operability, allowing the platform to provide an excellent user experience with unparalleled animations and 3D models to build a fully immersive virtual reality metaverse people can explore from the warmth and comfort of home.

Why should you consider investing in The Sandbox?

The native SAND token is an ERC-20 token that unlocks all activity within its metaverse, from facilitating the purchase of real estate plots to being the medium of exchange for all transactions and trades within the platform’s marketplace.

As well as the excellent utility built into The Sandbox, SAND the coin opens access to voting rights on governance issues and The Sandbox’s direction as a fully-functioning DAO. Finally, SAND tokens are a proof of stake crypto enabling passive income.

Interest in the metaverse and the extensive use cases presented by virtual worlds is still in its infancy, meaning that The Sandbox will profit as this interest grows. Several big names in sports, fashion, music, and popular cultures, such as skateboard legend Tony Hawk, hip-hop star Snoop Dogg, record label Warner Music, and socialite Paris Hilton all own plots on the platform. This package makes SAND one of the best ERC-20 tokens in 2023.

Chainlink (LINK) – Using off-chain data to strengthen smart contract security

Market cap: $3.2 billion

What is Chainlink?

Chainlink was launched in 2017 as a platform to enable blockchains to access data held off-chain, such as payment methods, through a decentralized Oracle network to become the dominant part of a digital on-chain agreement.

This explains Chainlink’s USP in a nutshell. By integrating off-chain information into its own blockchain smart contracts, Chainlink can fully provide decentralized access for all network users, including a vast open-source community of smart contract developers, node operators, researchers, security auditors, and data providers.

Several partnerships have been built between the Chainlink network and open-source data holders, such as Brave New Coin and Huobi. These provide users access to the data they need to conduct safe, transparent smart contracts validation and allow the data providers to monetize the information they hold.

Why invest in LINK?

LINK is an Ethereum-based token that powers most critical network operations, from paying data providers for the information required to keep the platform running smoothly to being the currency of exchange from node validators needing access to said information.

Using off-chain data to help enhance blockchain transactions is likely to grow significantly in the coming months and years, making Chainlink’s protocol increasingly indispensable. This market-leading provision has already positioned Chainlink strongly.

With a limited total supply of 1 billion LINK tokens created, the price will be pushed upwards as high demand for LINK increases and supply reduces. This makes it one of the best Ethereum tokens for investors to consider this year.

ApeCoin (APE) – Meme coin with designs on the metaverse

Market cap: $1.4 billion

What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin is one of the leading ERC-20 meme coins native to the well-known and sought-after Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) community. Initially launched by Yuga Labs in 2022, interest in the BAYC and ApeCoin took off, quickly establishing itself as one of crypto’s leading meme assets. A recent fundraising drive raised $320 million, allowing APE coin holders to buy Otherdeed land plots in the Otherside metaverse.

Otherwise is a metaverse game that will transition into one of the largest Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPG) on the blockchain, bringing Web3 gaming to a captive audience as the metaverse embeds itself in the BAYC ecosystem. This will add serious levels of utility to the native APE coin.

Why invest in APE?

ApeCoin quickly captured the imagination of NFT crypto collectors, bringing membership in the much-desired BAYC and its quieter sibling, the Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC). These two exclusive NFT clubs catapulted APE-backed NFTs to the top of most investors’ lists of desirable collectibles, pushing the value up enormously.

The platform’s move into metaverse gaming looks set to increase the exclusivity of the ApeCoin brand, pushing merchandise sales through the roof while continuing to play a massive part in developing a decentralized Web3. Although APE’s market coin is already high for a meme coin, this move into the metaverse sector provides plenty of headroom to grow further.

Meanwhile, with the utility of APE growing to match the governance provided as part of the DAO, expect to see the value of APE rise as the metaverse potential is fully realized.

Decentraland (MANA) – ERC-20-enabled metaverse coin

Market cap: $950.5 million

What is Decentraland?

Decentraland launched in 2018 and quickly established itself as a ground-breaking pioneer in the metaverse digital real estate sector. Its virtual universe works similarly to The Sandbox by allowing users to monetize their plots by creating experiences that they can charge other users for using their experiences. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, MANA is now one of the most valuable ERC-20 tokens on the market.

Individuals use the native MANA token to purchase digital real estate in the form of LAND tokens, which they can then sell, build on, or retain and add to by buying other LAND tokens to build an ESTATE.

To date, several different and unique use cases have been realized in Decentraland, from virtual exhibitions, gaming experiences, and some of the most advanced interactive occasions, such as virtual music concerts and festivals. These features set Decentraland apart as arguably the most advanced metaverse-enabled platform on the market, and that has attracted such a diverse and dedicated user base.

Why invest in MANA?

MANA is already a well-established ERC-20 crypto token widely available across most reputable crypto exchanges. Despite its market-leading status as a virtual world enabler, Decentraland refuses to stand still. It continues to develop new features to keep it at the front of the market and evolve to meet its users’ needs.

As a result, MANA becomes a more valuable utility token and an excellent governance coin by giving holders access to voting control on decisions of platform governance and direction. As more enterprise companies discover the rich possibilities the metaverse offers, Decentraland is in a prime location to take the lead in the revolution and push thinking to ever-new levels. This exciting prospect makes MANA one of the top Ethereum coins to buy in 2023.

Aave (AAVE) – DeFi lending and borrowing protocol

Market cap: $964.4 million

What is Aave?

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that enables users to borrow and barroom crypto without needing a middleman organization such as a bank or loans company. Lenders earn interest by depositing digital assets into liquidity pools which borrowers can use to take out a flash loan, using their crypto holdings as collateral against the loan.

With the DeFI market beginning to saturate in the summer of 2020, Aave had to develop some unique features to remain ahead of the competition. Flash loans are one of the platform’s flagship products, billed as the first uncollateralized loans in the DeFi space. While this sounds almost too good to be true, these loans must be repaid within the same transaction.

Another big plus point for Aave is that borrowers can switch between fixed and variable interest rates. This is useful during times of volatility, where fixed rates provide some certainty over repayment amounts, while variable rates offer the chance to take advantage of lower costs before fixed rates are amended.

Why should you consider investing in Aave?

As well as the excellent flexibility offered by Aave’s DeFi lending products, including the ability to borrow and lend more than 20 cryptocurrencies, the platform’s native AAVE coin opens up several opportunities to token holders.

Among the benefits is the knowledge that the ERC-20 coin will provide stability and security, holders can access reduced transaction fees and good levels of utility, and AAVE serves as a governance token, providing holders with a voice to determine the platform’s direction.

Quint (QUINT) – ERC-20 staking token with real-world benefits

Market cap: $973.1 million

What is Quint?

Quint is a new ERC-20 token designed to bring together the rich rewards of passive income earned by token staking and tangible benefits to a new audience of potential investors. By linking reality with the metaverse, Quint drives super-staking pools that deliver the usual annual yields associated with coin staking while unlocking lifestyle rewards through NFTs directly deposited into the user’s wallets.

The platform’s boutique NFT marketplace delivers non-fungible tokens in digital token frames. Quint also hosts several other features, including the Quint shop, a Metaverse Arts Club, and plans to venture into blockchain gaming. Other plans include real-life real estate developers in which Quint coin holders can claim fractional ownership, earning passive income through a portion of rents paid directly to QUINT before distribution.

While the token focuses mainly on NFTs and the pooled staking concept, Quint aims to blur the lines between virtual rewards and real-world benefits by adding tangible real-life collectibles to its treasury for distribution among its community coin stakers.

Why invest in QUINT?

Quint’s unique take on token staking sets it apart as a crypto-staking coin. Users can enter two types of pools: the Luxury Raffle Pool and the Quintessential Pool.

The Luxury Raffle Pool offers QUINT token stakers the chance to win luxury prizes in a raffle at the end of the staking duration; these include luxury holidays, supercar experiences, and exciting gift vouchers. This is in addition to the standard crypto yield.

Meanwhile, members choosing to stake in the Quintessential Pool will receive rewards alongside higher yields than those available on standard staking pools within the platform’s ecosystem. This novel coin-staking approach could make QUINT an exciting addition to any crypto portfolio.

Metropoly (METRO) – Real estate coin with crypto-earning potential

Market cap: In presale

What is Metropoly?

Metropoly is a new ERC-20 token that helps owners of its native METRO token invest in properties without the costly down payments. The NFT marketplace differs from other cryptocurrencies; bricks-and-mortar backup each NFT.

Investors can use their METRO tokens to purchase a share in a real estate property for a minimum of $100, removing the need for lengthy bank loan applications, costly solicitor fees, and the time spent sourcing the ideal property. Rather than spending months purchasing property, coin holders can invest in less than 20 seconds.

As soon as a coin holder has invested in a property, they begin to earn passive income via rent gathered from tenants and the appreciation in the property value over time. Each property is fully managed by Metropoly’s team of experts, leaving investors without the traditional landlord-related headaches.

Why consider investing in METRO?

Metropoly seeks to disrupt the real estate sector by taking real estate transactions into the blockchain, democratizing the process, and opening real estate ownership up to a brand-new mass audience.

The platform’s Ethereum smart contract code is fully SolidProof approved, while CertiK has verified the team’s identity, giving Metropoly’s investors full assurance that their investment is safe. The platform’s new way of investing in real estate makes it one of the best ERC-20 tokens available in presale today.

Metablaze (MBLZ) – Metaverse GameFi title with an open-ended narrative

Market cap: In presale

What is Metablaze?

Metablaze is a new blockchain game that employs a novel P2E engine. Most GameFi titles pay crypto rewards in the platform’s native coin or stablecoin. Metablaze differs by giving gamers the choice of being rewarded in other digital assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL).

The game features NFT goblins and has two stages to the game. The MetaMiniez mini-game is a time-limited strategy game in which players stake tokens to improve mining rigs in an empire-building storytelling metaverse called Galaxia Blue.

The second stage involves a rich storytelling engine designed to produce Galaxia Blue with an unparalleled narrative, backstory, and open-ended future story, which players will help develop through the massive RPG element, which introduces adventure and heroism, villainy, and love.

Why should you invest in MBLZ?

Metablaze’s team has done its homework and submitted its doxxed team for CertiK verification, which has been successfully validated. This has assured early investors that the team knows what they’re doing.

The rich, open-world, open-ended possibilities offered by Metablaze’s online RPG platform provide the exciting potential for the MBLZ token and make it such a compelling option as an ERC-20 coin for investors to consider buying.

Why invest in ERC-20 tokens?

ERC-20 tokens can be seen as a good investment because these tokens use an already-existing network, one of the best around, in Ethereum. With smart contract-enabled tokens, security is in-built. This means that the more tokens there are, the more demand and the less risk of being attacked.

ERC-20 tokens benefit from Ethereum’s existing infrastructure rather than requiring the other tokens’ own blockchains to be built around them, making them a time-saving and resource-effective choice for new coins.

Conclusion – What is the best ERC-20 crypto to buy right now?

ERC-20 tokens are considered good investment options outside bear market conditions. The best ERC-20 token to buy right now is AltSignals’ ASI coin due to the platform’s exciting and innovative combination of AI technology and the blockchain.

Metacade’s MCADE token comes a close second, with its platform looking set to push GameFi development into a new realm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is ERC-20 the same as ETH?

ERC-20 and ETH are two different things. An ERC-20 coin is a digital currency that utilizes the Ethereum blockchain technology, while ETH is the native currency of the entire Ethereum network, which unlike Bitcoin features extra technology like smart contracts.

How many ERC-20 tokens are there?

ERC-20 is the most popular form of a crypto token. Etherscan estimates that more than 450,000 ERC-20 tokens exist, with more being created daily.

What does ERC-20 mean?

ERC-20 stands for “Ethereum Request for Comment 20” and is the standard implemented code for fungible tokens created using the Ethereum blockchain protocol.

Is ERC-20 only for Ethereum?

Yes, ERC-20 tokens only work on the Ethereum blockchain

Is XRP an ERC-20 token?

Yes, XRP is an ERC-20 coin.

Is BEP20 the same as ERC-20?

BEP20 is the standard digital coin for the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), equivalent to ERC-20, but for use on BSC.

Is DOGE an ERC-20 token coin?

No, DOGE is a BEP 20 Binance coin hosted on BSC.

Are ERC-20 tokens a good investment?

ERC-20 tokens are often seen as a good investment because they use the biggest blockchain provider with vast levels of security. Ethereum-based tokens provide high liquidity as they are used as the basis for existing crypto projects on the blockchain.

