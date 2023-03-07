Metacade price prediction: MCADE outlook as GALA, FLOKI tokens rally

Floki Inu (FLOKI/USD) and Gala Games (GALA/USD) are currently the top trending coins in the GameFi ecosystem, with their native tokens making impressive moves in the past 24 hours.

This price prediction for MCADE, and the comparison to GALA and FLOKI, highlights the differences in price outlook and why Metacade could offer a greater opportunity.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Floki Inu and GALA are trending, but why might Metacade be the best coin?

While these tokens linked to play-to-earn ecosystems are riding the latest news and resilience in the NFTs and metaverse sectors for a bullish flip, Metacade (MCADE) is increasingly commanding the attention of investors as a greater investment.

Metacade is a P2E platform that is currently looking to close its presale, but already counts as one of the most exciting play-to-earn projects in GameFi, with expert observers suggesting it could hit or even surpass levels that Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Decentraland and ImmutableX hit in 2021. The outlook suggests MCADE price could be 100x coin, if we compare to Floki Inu’s 51,000% and GALA’s 28,000% jump from their all-time lows at current prices.

Will Metacade reach $1?

Metacade is at stage 5 of its token sale, with more than $9.2 million raised as the roadmap moves towards listing on major cryptocurrency exchanges. As Invezz recently highlighted, every presale stage has been sold out and only 11.9% of the tokens remain, with the price of MCADE going from $0.008 to $0.017 today.

The next stage of the presale will see the price increase to $0.0185, but with interest so high for the project, it’s likely the token’s value will explode with the upcoming availability in the secondary market. If investors scoop MCADE as they did tokens like AXS, MANA and SAND and IMX in the last bull market, we could see Metacade price skyrocket to $0.5 and then $1 in 2023 or 2024.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is the premier Web3 community hub. The platform offers gamers a blockchain-based arcade where they can not only access the best of P2E games, but also connect and grow as they earn crypto as they experience the best of Web3 and GameFi. As an ecosystem, Metacade offers much more to its community, a reason why it is touted as potentially eating into the active user base of existing projects like The Sandbox, Floki’s Valhalla and GALA.

The native token in the Metacade ecosystem is MCADE, with holders getting voting rights. The ERC-20 token is set to be available on both CEX and DEX platforms. It is used for rewards in Metacade competitions as well as from staking. If interested, you can join the Metacade Presale here.

Metacade price prediction: MCADE to outperform as GameFi outshines TradFi

The price outlook for MCADE is positive given the overall interest in gaming tokens as NFTs and the metaverse sectors grow.

A recent report suggests GameFi remains one of the most profitable investments in the crypto sector for early adopters. Analysts at blockchain data firm Messari say GameFi tokens have so far outperformed assets in traditional financial in 2023, with average year-to-date returns of over 8,130% as of this February. Indeed, the analysis shows the S&P 500 had 25% in return as of February 2023, while Bitcoin posted about +38% over the same period.

Given the expectation for GameFi tokens to continue outperforming the broader industry in 2023, MCADE price will no doubt rise in comparison to its presale value. For more information or to invest in the presale, you can visit their website here.

From a fundamental perspective no doubt Metacade is currently the most talked about GameFi project, as illustrated by the quickfire sale of over 781 million MCADE tokens in just a few weeks. As indicated on the project’s website, there are currently less than 73 million tokens to go, with the P2E platform attracting all types of investors.

A rally to $0.1 in the next few months is possible, with the main medium term target for bulls being $1.

FLOKI price: Will Floki Inu go up or down?

As hinted above, the forecast for GameFi in 2023 points to continued outperformance of the sector amid greater adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in the gaming sector. No one can predict with certainty how price moves in the future, but given the above outlook, Floki’s price is likely to mirror top coins in the ecosystem to rally to new highs in 2023.

The Floki team has overseen tremendous growth for the meme-inspired crypto project, with partnerships and listings on major exchanges helping with price traction. As such, while a broader market downside could push FLOKI price lower, a potential bull run for crypto could help trigger upward momentum and see a new all-time high.

GALA price: Will GALA go up or down?

The GALA price outlook over the past year has largely been on the downtrend, with the token down 82% since March 2022. Over the past 30 days, GALA/USD has dipped nearly 33% to currently trade around $0.037 according to data from CoinGecko.

However, as with other projects, GALA is also looking to tap into overall adoption of GameFi with a strategy that includes major partnerships and acquisitions. The Ethereum-based blockchain game platform’s utility token is therefore a bargain at the moment considering its potential.

Unless there’s a catastrophic industry failure, GALA can only go up from where it is. The main target should be the all-time high of $0.82 reached on 26 November 2021.