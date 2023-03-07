Telegram investor groups buzzing as AltSignals announces its crypto presale

The crypto world seems to have found a favored method to exchange ideas, having chosen instant messenger service Telegram for its communication needs. It often means that the earliest chance to spot top-notch crypto presale opportunities is across the application.

Investors paying attention are currently witnessing the wave of excitement rippling across Telegram due to the upcoming AltSignals crypto presale announcement. Many within the space see the presale as a rare opportunity to glean huge profits thanks to the project’s strong proposition and important ability to leverage its huge community of users.

AltSignals boasts more than 50,000 crypto traders among its user base and has built its extensive community on the strength of its product offerings. This established base, alongside a heavily discounted presale on a token backed by a hugely successful product, are solid reasons contributing to the excitement, with ASI enabling access to ActualizeAI — the next evolution in premium signals.

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals has built its reputation on providing extremely high-quality trading signals across daily crypto trades, Binance futures, Forex, CFD and shares. Perhaps the clearest indicator of just how strongly its customer base values the user experience is AltSignals’ Trustpilot rating, with over 500 ‘Excellent’ ratings and an overall rating of 4.9/5.

Having built up a devoted community of more than 50,000 users since its launch in 2017, AltSignals has established itself as a leader in helping all levels of traders make profits every day with incredible results thanks to guidance from the platform.

AltSignals is building an indicator tool known as ActualizeAI, which uses advanced AI leveraging natural language processing and sentiment analysis to constantly scan the markets to find machine-learning-driven trading opportunities and communicate them as rapidly as possible to traders, giving them a vital edge on the competition and allowing them to maximize their profits as a result.

The signal success rates speak for themselves, with AltSignals technology delivering a 70-83% success rate on ETH and BTC trades. This success rate is critical proof explaining the huge popularity of the platform and means that the ASI presale is likely destined for similar success.

How does AltSignals work?

AltSignals leverages both fundamental analysis and technical analysis in order to provide a complete data set to the advanced algorithms used to identify trades. With the addition of machine learning, its pattern recognition will be virtually unrivaled, helping drive the massive successes seen to date.

The current technology, AltAlgo™, has provided incredible results for traders and has solidified the position of AltSignals as a market leader in profit-maximizing trading signals across a range of different markets. This has enabled countless traders to beat the competition and get the most out of their trades.

This proven technology has served more than 3,700 crucial signals to traders, and with learning materials and coaching to support traders of all levels, AltSignals may be one of the largest collaborations of accomplished crypto traders out there — hence the excitement for the next stage of product development.

The ASI presale also marks the launch of the ActualizeAI Club, where token holders can use their ASI tokens to sign up to receive exclusive beta access to all new releases. Offering a valuable outlet, the group serves to keep savvy traders ahead of the markets. Joining and participating in the group also provides users with the ability to earn even more ASI tokens, set to launch in Q1 2023.

What is ASI?

The ASI token is built on the Ethereum blockchain, providing a high level of security for ASI holders. The token itself is a utility token with critical roles across the AltSignals platform, with ASI ownership being fundamental to accessing different, exclusive areas of the platform and extra types of signals, such as those for the ActualizeAI product.

ASI will be key to early access to trading signals ahead of other traders, and the competitive edge that this provides is set to deliver huge gains for the token. As users flock to the platform, this edge is certain to be a fundamental driver adding to the incredible interest already shown so far in the project’s presale.

The token also plays a role in enabling value exchanges across the AltSignals platform, such as accessing educational resources and more. This high level of utility means that many are expecting to see a great deal of buying pressure for ASI that should drive up the price of the token further. As if that wasn’t enough, the ASI token will have a 3-5 year buyback and burn plan to ensure a deflationary effect on the supply of ASI — likely driving up the price of the token.

Is ASI considered a good investment?

Experienced crypto investors will know that crypto presales can herald enormous returns, with access to highly discounted prices available and limited awareness of the project creating significant value propositions. The ASI crypto presale is an incredible example of this, providing investors with a unique opportunity to get on board a project destined for greatness.

With the project’s already huge user base and solid reviews behind it, analysts are forecasting a bright future ahead for AltSignals and its ASI accordingly, with the presale having already raised $112k in just 2 days. With many already speculating on whether the token will smash through the $1 barrier in 2023 there’s no doubt that ASI holders will have an exciting 2023 ahead of them.



