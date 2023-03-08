CrowdStrike stock up 10% on Q4 earnings: sell into the strength?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 10% in extended trading on Tuesday after reporting market-beating results for its fourth financial quarter.

CrowdStrike stock up on strong guidance

Investors also cheered the company’s guidance that surpassed analysts’ estimates. CrowdStrike now forecasts 50 cents to 51 cents of adjusted per-share earnings in its current quarter on up to $678.2 million in revenue.

In comparison, experts had called for 42 cents per share and $663.3 million, respectively. Sharing his post earnings view on CrowdStrike stock, New Street Advisors’ Delano Saporu said:

Security is one that’s not stopping as much as other areas of enterprise spend. They have minimal debt and they have a lot of cash. So, structurally, they’re set up pretty nicely. I think this is one you could potentially own.

CrowdStrike’s full-year outlook also topped expectations. The cybersecurity stock is now up over 30% year-to-date.

Notable figures in CrowdStrike Q4 earnings print

Lost $47.5 million versus the year-ago $42 million

Per-share loss also expanded from 18 cents to 20 cents

Adjusted net income printed at 47 cents per share

Revenue climbed 48% year-on-year to $637.4 million

Consensus was 43 cents loss and $625 million revenue

Is CrowdStrike a ‘buy’ at the current price?

Other notable figures in the earnings press release include a 48% increase in annual recurring revenue to $2.56 billion – also better than expected. On CNBC’s Special: Taking Stock, Saporu added:

It’s a lot more attractive now. It’s a stock you want to hold for a little bit because they’re in a growth industry and this industry will keep growing. If they continue to eat up market share, it could be a benefit for investors.

His constructive view is in line with Wall Street that also currently has a consensus “buy” rating on CrowdStrike stock.