Metacade (MCADE) could be biggest GameFi investment opportunity in 2023

If you are an investor and are looking to have fun as you tap into the benefits of play-to-earn games, one project you are likely to see featured widely across the industry is Metacade (MCADE).

What Metacade is and why it might be a great investment opportunity, especially for early investors is the big Q here.

As you will find out through this article and from other great sources, part of the answer to the above question comes from the MCADE token presale. Quite rightly, the industry is buzzing about Metacade, with investor interest in this project indicating similar exuberance as what the market saw during the explosive GameFi wave that brought us Axie Infinity, Decentraland and The Sandbox among others.

Read on for more on why Metacade could be the crypto gaming project to invest in in 2023.

What makes Metacade a great investment opportunity?

The gaming sector is projected to grow to over $200 billion in 2023, with the GameFi ecosystem set to witness a resurgence following the broader crypto lull. As of March 2023, the market cap of all leading crypto games, including ApeCoin, Decentraland and Axie Infinity, is around $10 billion – down from around $60 billion in late 2022.

According to new research into the potential for the blockchain gaming landscape, a return to profitability for investors could push the sector to new highs in 2023 and 2024.

Overall, the bear market provides a great opportunity for investors. But specific to Metacade is its innovative approach to play-to-earn gaming. The project’s focus on the community with groundbreaking features and an all-inclusive package for fun and rewards could tilt interest from many other NFT projects in the P2E ecosystem, benefiting the value of MCADE.

Can Metacade reach $1 in 2025?

For an outlook of the potential for MCADE, a good starting point is the Metacade presale.

A look at the token sale history here shows massive demand, with investors taking advantage of the low prices for an opportunity for higher returns. 1 MCADE sold at $0.008 but currently sells for $0.017 USDT and the next phase of the presale will see it rise to $0.0185.

As with most investments, the utility token’s value could see momentum at the end of the presale and a sustained rally to the psychologically important $1 level by 2025 is not a far-fetched outcome.

With the market bottom likely in and assets expected to rally in a new bull cycle, predictions are that MCADE price will go up. However, as noted, catalysts to this growth will not only be Metacade’s fundamental strength, but also around prevailing market conditions.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is the world’s first truly community-driven arcade. The Ethereum powered blockchain gaming platform is set to revolutionise the P2E landscape, offering an all new Web3 experience to players and investors.

The Metacade whitepaper outlines the ultimate Web3 platform where users can play, earn, build and connect.

Currently, the MCADE is in presale and part of the roadmap envisions the launch of a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) in 2024. Governance control will be with MCADE holders and users will earn rewards not just from playing games but also participating in the overall growth of the platform via voting.

If you want to learn more about the presale, click this link.

What makes Metacade unique?

Metacade does not just offer a game, but a platform for all types of arcade-style games and gamers, with integration of the key earning system. There are also P2E tournaments and competitions where players can earn MCADE.

But while users can access these classic game income opportunities, the platform goes further to offer more novel ways to generate earnings. One can choose to stake their MCADE tokens, get paid for participating in beta testing scenarios or by accessing job boards.

By focusing on building a community hub for P2E arcade games, Metacade is offering something unique to its ecosystem that most competitors don’t have – a circular economic model. This basically means the economic incentive doesn’t revolve around the linear or singular point that is the native token. A model like Metacade’s organic growth of the ecosystem drives overall economic outlook to offer sustainable long-term opportunities.

The Metacade roadmap envisions this type of platform where everything, from the in-game token, gaming experience, and community rights to social interaction add up to offer a complete Web3 experience.

Is Metacade worth buying?

Metacade says it’s building the biggest GameFi platform, with a unique approach to game tokenomics and such. The interest in this P2E ecosystem compares well to, or could surpass that seen during the launch of earlier generations of blockchain game projects like Axie Infinity. The MCADE presale, which has entered stage six and is quickly selling out, offers investors a chance to be early stage investors.

As noted, whereas predictions for MCADE could be dependent on other external/market factors, the long-term prospects suggest Metacade could be worth buying today – especially with prices as low as they are during the presale.

The positive outlook for MCADE is also helped by Metacade’s roadmap, which you can look at here. Apart from partnering leading P2E players to grow the platform, the team behind the project envisions a sustainable ecosystem supporting advertising revenue, a launchpad, play to play arcade and game testing. The platform is set to launch Play2Earn, Create2Earn and Work2Earn features as well as DAO Governance by Q4, 2024.

To join the presale, visit the Metacade website.