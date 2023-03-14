This biopharma stock jumped over 250% on Monday: what happened?

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) more than tripled on Monday after Sanofi S.A. (EPA: SAN) confirmed plans of buying the biopharmaceutical company that focused on autoimmune diseases.

Here’s what we know so far

The French healthcare giant is willing to pay $25 a share for Provention Bio – a little under 300% premium on its previous close.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Sanofi is making the acquisition primarily to add TZIELD to its portfolio – the only treatment known to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D). In the press release, Olivier Charmeil (Executive Vice President of Sanofi) said:

By coupling Provention’s transformative innovation with Sanofi’s expertise, we aim to bring life-changing benefits to people at risk of developing Stage 3 T1D. We foresee a seamless integration and execution.

The said deal has an equity value of about $2.9 billion.

Sanofi shares ended down today

Provention Bio secured approval for its TZIELD in the United States last year, following which, it signed an agreement with Sanofi to co-promote the monoclonal antibody in the U.S.

The deal announced today is subject to customary closing conditions. According to Ashleigh Palmer – the Chief Executive of Provention Bio Inc:

Sanofi’s global expertise and commitment to immunology makes them an ideal acquiror and positions our innovative therapy to reach more patients as quickly as possible.

Shares of the Paris-headquartered firm ended slightly down on Monday. The stock market news arrives about a month after Sanofi reported about an 18% year-over-year growth in its fourth-quarter revenue.