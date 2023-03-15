MCADE up 112.5% since Metacade presale started: how far will it rise after listing?

The price of MCADE has been on an upward trajectory since the Metacade presale started. It has risen from $0.008 in the Beta presale stage to $0.017 in the current sixth presale stage. The token has gained 112.5% in less than three months.

According to the presale schedule, MCADE is expected to hit $0.020 in the final stage. At the rate at which the presale stages are selling out, it is just a matter until the presale is concluded. If you want to jump in, you can join the presale here.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is a metaverse platform designed to allow game players to play exclusive play-to-earn (P2E) games and build their Web3 careers and also provides a platform for game developers to tap investors willing to fund their GameFi projects. It offers an investment opportunity for crypto investors through the MCADE token which is currently at the presale stage.

The Metacade token, MCADE, is built on the popular Ethereum blockchain making it an ERC20 token. This ensures MCADE is purchased through a low-cost, secured blockchain.

Besides using it within the Metacade ecosystem, MCADE holders including those who purchase it at the presale stage will be able to trade it on crypto exchanges before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

2023 Metacade price prediction

Although it may be difficult to give a precise Metacade price prediction after the presale, the increasing MCADE demand and the bullish trend it has exhibited since the start of the presale could be a pointer of what to expect after the presale is completed.

The current sixth stage is 96.24% sold out and only 23,311,456 MCADE tokens remain out of the total 855 million tokens that are set aside for the Metacade presale. This means the presale is quickly coming to its conclusion to pave way for other milestones.

According to the Metacade whitepaper, there are several other activities scheduled for 2023 Q1 besides the presale. Once the presale is concluded, Metacade is expected to do a public launch before moving on with getting the MCADE token listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Metacade has also targeted to have MCADE listed on Uniswap in addition to three to five other top centralized exchanges (CEXs).

Most cryptocurrencies see huge price movements after their first listing on crypto exchanges and the MCADE token may not be an exception. Going by the traction that the Metacade project is creating within the GameFi space, it would not be a wonder to see the price of MCADE hit $1.0 after its first listing.

There is also a potential to introduce a token-burning or buyback mechanism for the MCADE tokens once token utility and revenue streams are established. This would make the token scarce since the tokens in circulation supply would be reduced, making MCADE more valuable depending on the demand at the time.

Is the Metacade project a good investment?

That is up to an individual investor since there are several factors to consider before investing in a crypto project. However, with that said, the most important thing is to ensure the project is genuine and viable.

Going by its whitepaper, Metacade proves to be a viable crypto project seeing that it is almost completing the presale of its native token, MCADE. Besides, it has also been approved by Certik, a leading blockchain auditing firm, proving it is a transparent project. Being a Certik-approved project is a strong selling point for the project especially going by the number of crypto frauds in the market.