The top cheap cryptos to buy in Q1 of 2023 – Experts share their favorites

The best cheap cryptos can explode in value in a short space of time. Those who manage to uncover the next 100x gem can see insane returns on their early investment – but it’s not always so easy. “Small cap” cryptos are often high-risk, high-return investments, so it’s always important to keep a diversified portfolio while scanning the market for these kinds of opportunities.

To find out which tokens coins are worth investing in and could produce the highest returns in the cryptocurrency markets in coming years, here are some of the best cheap cryptos to buy in 2023:

Metacade (MCADE)

AltSignals (ASI)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Filecoin (FILE)

Chainlink (LINK)

UniSwap (UNI)

Luna Classic (LUNC)

Stellar (XLM)

Cardano (ADA)

The Sandbox (SAND)

Ripple (XRP)

Apecoin (APE)

1. AltSignals (ASI)

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is developing a new AI-powered trading toolkit called ActualizeAI, which is designed to scan the crypto markets automatically and provide accurate buy or sell signals for investors.

The project was first launched in 2017 and has had an impressive success rate during that time. The proprietary trading indicator, AltAlgo™, helped anyone who matched its trades to 10x their portfolio in 19 separate months. AltAlgo™ is the platform’s advanced algorithmic toolkit, which is now being modified with artificial intelligence capabilities.

ActualizeAI utilizes predictive modeling and natural language processing (NLP) to improve the volume and accuracy of trading calls. It analyzes vast amounts of market data, including price action indicators and market sentiment.

The new ASI token will grant access to ActualizeAI. Other use cases for the token include access to AI Members Club, a dedicated community where holders can test out new trading tools before they are officially released and compete in online trading tournaments for the chance to win cryptocurrency prizes.

Reasons to buy ASI

The ASI token has just launched its native coin crypto presale and currently looks undervalued. The price of the native token will rise from $0.012 to $0.02274 during the presale, and experts are forecasting some explosive price action toward the end of the year.

Since AltSignals helps anyone make a profit while trading the volatile crypto markets, its unique AI-based solution could serve many crypto users over time. The low initial price of ASI is expected to rise substantially, which makes it one of the best cheap cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023.

2. Metacade (MCADE)

What is Metacade?

Metacade is a comprehensive GameFi project that offers a vast selection of different play-to-earn games in a single location. It aims to become the largest on-chain arcade, offering blockchain users endless arcade-style titles that each have integrated financial rewards.

The platform offers several innovative earning mechanics, including Create2Earn – where users can earn MCADE tokens for contributing to the community site. Metacade is a hub for Web3 users, where anyone can access the latest blockchain gaming alpha and earn cryptocurrency rewards for their contributions.

Metacade will also advertise open positions at some of Web3’s hottest start-ups through the Work2Earn section of the platform. Users can secure part-time or full-time positions and earn MCADE tokens by testing out new arcade games before they are launched in the metaverse.

In addition to offering a vast selection of different P2E games, Metacade will also support the development of new P2E titles through its Metagrants program. Users can vote to decide which new P2E games they would most like to play before Metacade provides direct funding and brings the game onto the platform.

Reasons to buy MCADE

Metacade offers both casual and competitive gameplay across many different gaming experiences. Users can play solo while earning crypto rewards or join paid entry tournaments for the chance to win major prizes paid in MCADE.

The MCADE token has recently launched during a presale and has already raised over <#AMOUNT> worth of investment. The project looks set to continue its rapid development as there is proven demand for a project that delivers a unique blockchain gaming experience.

MCADE is rising from $0.008 to $0.02 over the course of the presale, giving investors a limited time only to get involved before it’s launched on both centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges. The metaverse arcade looks set to have a bright future in the world of blockchain gaming, which makes MCADE one of the best cheap crypto tokens to buy now.

3. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Market capitalization: $9.4 billion

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency, first introduced in 2013 by a group of software engineers. The token enjoys widespread use across the world and has become increasingly popular. While it was initially created as a joke, the blockchain is capable of low transaction fees and quick processing times.

Dogecoin boasts an enthusiastic user base who have built a strong presence on social media over recent years. Aside from its practical uses, Dogecoin has gained popularity for its playful energy. The token was inspired by a famous internet meme and has spread thanks to its inclusive online culture.

The Dogecoin community is now the top meme coin by market capitalization and is one of the most recognizable brands in Web3. Its fast growth and fun attitude, combined with high-profile backers, including Elon Musk, have led to massive attention and investment for the token.

Reasons to buy DOGE

As one of the most widely-known cryptocurrencies in the world, Dogecoin benefits from constant attention. This can generate an increasing amount of investment in the token over time, which will help early token holders.

At the current price of $0.07, DOGE is one of the best penny crypto assets around. As a cheap meme crypto and alternative to other crypto assets, DOGE is currently resting on a multi-year level of price support. DOGE could remain a top 10 token in the cryptocurrency market thanks to its long-term backing from speculative investors.

Since Dogecoin can validate transactions more efficiently than most other proof-of-work blockchains, it is a valid method of processing global transactions. The native token’s price has plenty of upside potential, which makes DOGE one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now.

4. Filecoin (FIL)

Market capitalization: $2.4 billion

What is Filecoin?

Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency that provides innovative solutions for online data storage. The network leverages blockchain technology to deliver a decentralized alternative to existing storage solutions, which can help to avoid security issues faced by over-relying on centralized databases.

The native token, FIL, can be used to buy and sell online storage space using the Filecoin network. Tokens also facilitate data retrieval, as the token acts as an incentive to independent parties who support the blockchain with their personal computers.

Filecoin enables its users to earn by storing encrypted data securely on their device, which makes it a fully decentralized network. Users act as nodes in the network, helping to store files and enabling a robust and reliable file storage service.

The network complies with all applicable data privacy laws while providing an economical approach to data storage. The open network also offers security and reliability guarantees, which makes it an attractive option for both individuals and businesses alike.

Reasons to buy FIL

Filecoin has established itself as one of the most promising crypto projects in the crypto world. The token’s price rose substantially during the 2021 bull market, reaching almost $200 per FIL.

Filecoin is a blockchain platform built to provide useful solutions to natural drawbacks with centralized servers. Since centralized servers are kept in a single location, any electrical outage or unforeseen damage can jeopardize online data. Introducing the blockchain as a key solution to this problem is a core reason why FIL is one of the best cheap cryptos to buy.

The FIL token has innate utility within the Filecoin ecosystem, and is currently someway off its all-time high. Experts are forecasting that FIL will reclaim its previous price level as there are few competing blockchains that deploy decentralized storage solutions. At the price of $6.10, it is one of the best cheap cryptocurrencies for crypto investors in 2023.

5. Chainlink (LINK)

Market capitalization: $3.4 billion

What is ChainLink?

ChainLink, also referred to as LINK, is a blockchain-based oracle network. ChainLink was created to bridge the gap between on and off-chain systems. It does this by recording off-chain data on its network, which allows developers to connect external data sources and APIs to custom-made decentralized apps (dApps).

The ChainLink decentralized oracle network is a viable solution for companies looking to transition away from centralized architectures. All data recorded on the ChainLink network can be used in smart contracts, which allows for more complex applications to be built and a wider variety of use cases for blockchain technology.

ChainLink is proving itself as one of the most versatile blockchain-enabled protocols in operation today. Since it is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that can record data from mainstream sources, it has been integrated with a vast number of different applications since it first launched in 2017.

Reasons to buy LINK

ChainLink helps global peer-to-peer application networks to become more advanced, which makes it one of the most valuable cryptocurrency projects in Web3. Oracles work in conjunction with existing blockchain infrastructure and provide a unique solution that has expanded the overall level of innovation in the crypto market.

The current price of $6.70 is likely to increase significantly over time, as ChainLink offers a blockchain network that goes beyond the standard global payment infrastructure. It directly helps to grow the cryptocurrency movement, so the LINK utility token represents a strong investment for the future of the crypto industry and one of the best cheap cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023.

6. UniSwap (UNI)

Market capitalization: $4.6 billion

What is UniSwap?

UniSwap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to trade digital assets, including both fungible and nonfungible tokens. UniSwap uses an open-source protocol that allows anyone to access its features and services simply by connecting their crypto wallet.

It is the largest platform in the decentralized exchange space according to total volume traded. The decentralized app is secured through smart contracts, which automatically execute blockchain transactions. This gives users total control over their funds at all times, and any malicious or unwanted transactions can be withdrawn in seconds.

UniSwap’s UNI token provides users with voting rights on certain decisions, as the project is governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). It is one of the most widely used decentralized applications in Web3, offering support for Ethereum layer-1 and various layer-2 blockchains, including Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

Reasons to buy UNI

The UNI token has embedded utility and supports the running of UniSwap directly. As a leading crypto exchange, UniSwap offers a selection of services, including liquidity provision, which anyone can contribute towards while earning a passive yield, and simplified peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transfers and instant payments.

UNI has been one of the most popular digital currency tokens since it first launched in 2020. The token is currently valued at just $6.05, and it is likely to keep growing in value over the coming years. This makes it one of the best cheap cryptos to buy, with significant upside potential.

7. VeChain (VET)

Market capitalization: $1.6 billion

What is VeChain?

VeChain is a leading blockchain platform for real-world products, as it provides a decentralized solution for recording all supply chain management data. By leveraging blockchain technology, VeChain strives to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem without compromising security.

The VeChain ecosystem is self-circulating and sustainable. The project developed the VeChainThor blockchain, an EVM-compatible network that allows independent parties to launch their own decentralized applications.

VeChain helps businesses to fully trace products along the supply chain without running the risk of modified or manipulated data. This helps ensure that consumer products are of the highest quality, and also helps businesses to become more efficient.

Reasons to buy VET

VeChain uses a two-token system to mitigate against market speculation. Speculation drives volatility in the crypto markets, yet VET is a stable utility token for the VeChain blockchain, thanks to its connection to the VTHO token.

VeChain has formed partnerships with several global corporations, including BMW. The project is an enterprise-grade technology that helps ensure the supply chain’s highest level of efficacy for premium products.

VET is thus a promising investment in a unique blockchain network and one of the best penny cryptocurrency tokens on the market. The token is currently worth just $0.02, which makes it a cheap crypto to buy in 2023.

8. Stellar (XLM)

Market capitalization: $2.1 billion

What is Stellar?

Stellar (XLM) is an open-sourced, decentralized protocol that is specially designed to enable secure worldwide payments. Using XLM, financial institutions can move money quickly, reliably, and at a lower cost than traditional systems can allow.

Cross-border transactions are typically slow and expensive, as the outdated ledger system needs to pass through several centralized organizations and gain bureaucratic validation. In contrast, all transactions on the Stellar blockchain occur in seconds as the decentralized network of nodes can validate transactions near-instantly.

XLM tokens are used as an intermediary currency on the Stellar network, allowing all users to transact without relying on any centralized financial networks. The tokens provide liquidity on both ends of the transaction that can be easily swapped into alternative currencies, including fiat, which minimizes administration costs for the global financial system.

Reasons to buy XLM

XLM’s fast processing, cheap fees, and secure infrastructure make it ideal for use by banks, businesses and individuals alike. The native token’s price is currently $0.08, which makes it one of the best cheap cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023.

Stellar is a next-generation payment network that could help to revolutionize the way that people transact in their day-to-day lives. The project has already formed partnerships with major financial institutions, including JP Morgan, which reflects the token’s embedded utility and the project’s long-term objectives.

9. Cardano (ADA)

Market capitalization: $11.8 billion

What is Cardano?

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralized public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and one of the earliest popular blockchains to use a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Cardano is driven by peer-reviewed research conducted by the Cardano Foundation, and it is now one of the most valuable blockchain innovations in Web3.

The network is an open-source distributed ledger that achieves consensus through the proof-of-stake system. This method is more energy efficient than older alternatives, without using computing power or compromising security. Cardano is also able to support custom applications faster and cheaper than competing networks, thanks to its innovative protocol.

Cardano’s native cryptocurrency, ADA, provides holders with access to various Cardano-based products, services, and dApps. The blockchain is home to a full suite of DeFi services, NFTs, and blockchain games, and holders can also earn a passive yield by staking tokens and providing computer space for the blockchain infrastructure.

Reasons to buy ADA

Cardano has seen immense growth since its launch in 2017. It is a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap and undoubtedly one of the best cheap crypto investments at the moment. Cardano is launching a layer-2 scalability solution for the blockchain called Hydra, which is expected to boost the number of transactions that can be processed by the network up to 1 million per second (TPS).

ADA is a solid addition to any crypto portfolio as it represents an extremely high-performing decentralized network. ADA tokens are used to pay transaction fees and to incentivize nodes, who earn crypto rewards in exchange for securing the network. Users can collect digital assets in the form of NFTs and take advantage of a variety of independent dApps, making Cardano one of the best low-price cryptocurrencies available right now.

10. The Sandbox (SAND)

Market capitalization: $886 million

What is The Sandbox?

The Sandbox (SAND) is a decentralized gaming platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows anyone to create custom gaming experiences using an integrated toolkit, including 3D items and entire virtual worlds that have customizable rulesets.

All creations in The Sandbox are monetizable, as they can be minted as NFTs and traded directly in the platform’s marketplace and even can be traded back into fiat currencies. This incentivizes creators to build custom gaming experiences that can be freely used by anyone in the decentralized network and has led to a vast range of activities that can be enjoyed in a single virtual reality landscape.

The user-generated content (UGC) style of gameplay has been popularized in recent times, and The Sandbox brings the genre onto the blockchain to allow users to own, manage, trade, and even generate a passive income from their gameplay. The Sandbox could spearhead the play-to-earn revolution thanks to its unique metaverse world.

Reasons to buy SAND

The SAND token is the medium of exchange in The Sandbox’s own payment network, giving it vast utility and a steady stream of demand from users. It also has deflationary tokenomics, which means that any increase in demand is likely to push the price upwards.

SAND coin holders can expect significant returns on their investment, as the token’s price is currently less than $0.60. Experts are forecasting that SAND will reclaim its previous all-time high of $7.20, which makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023.

11. Ripple (XRP)

Market capitalization: $18.6 billion

What is Ripple (XRP)?

XRP, also known as Ripple, is a cryptocurrency designed to improve the efficiency of traditional financial systems. The token can replace traditional cross-border payment methods, as it enables rapid global transactions at a fraction of the cost of older methods.

First launched in 2013, the native currency, XRP, has gained immense popularity over time. Several major financial institutions have formed partnerships with Ripple, which is the company that created the XRP cryptocurrency. These partnerships include Santander, The Bank of England, and JP Morgan, among many others.

XRP’s potential is massive as it is a highly secure, decentralized, global monetary system. The XRP token provides instant liquidity for financial institutions, allowing for foreign exchange transactions to occur both quicker and cheaper than in the past. This gives it a natural appeal for banks and other international payment processors.

Reasons to buy XRP

In spite of Ripple’s ongoing court case with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), XRP remains a top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It is widely considered that Ripple will emerge from the investigation without being prosecuted, which could provide regulatory clarity and boost investor confidence in XRP.

Ripple has created an innovative distributed ledger technology (DLT) that can serve the traditional financial system as opposed to replacing it. This gives it a high potential for the future as its low price of $0.36 may not reflect the project’s true value.

XRP could have significant upside potential if it wins the ongoing court case with the SEC. This makes it one of the best cheap cryptocurrency tokens to buy right now, as any positive outcome could make the XRP price skyrocket.

12. Apecoin (APE)

Market capitalization: $1.6 billion

What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin (APE) is a crypto token built on the Ethereum network. Primarily, APE is the governance token for the APE Foundation – a DAO that aims to support the expansion of decentralized online communities. The project is inspired by Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which is one of the most valuable NFT collections in Web3.

The APE Foundation provides financial support to virtual reality metaverse projects built using blockchain technology. By doing so, the project hopes to usher in a decentralized future for the internet, where inclusive communities can operate free from external control.

The APE Ecosystem is home to several major projects, including Otherside. Otherside reflects the core values of the ApeCoin project, as it is a massive play-to-earn metaverse where gameplay revolves around freely exploring an immersive multiplayer world.

Reasons to buy APE

The APE token exploded in popularity after it first launched in 2022. It is still relatively new, which gives it major upside potential from the current price of $4.37. ApeCoin’s vision is unique, as it highlights the importance of cryptocurrency as a cultural movement.

APE is expected to attract an increasing number of users over time. The project is backed by a significant number of Web3 investors already, which enables the DAO to support new projects in Web3. It is one of the cheapest crypto tokens of its kind, and it could have major upside potential as a result.

What is the best cheap crypto to buy right now?

Metacade offers gamers the largest collection of play-to-earn (P2E) arcade games to be found on the blockchain. This gives it tremendous potential for future usership, especially when considering its additional features such as Work2Earn and Create2Earn.

Metacade’s generous earning potential is facilitated by its blockchain integration. The platform allows anyone to earn a crypto income while having fun, meeting others, and using decentralized financial services. For long term investors in Web3, Metacade ticks all the boxes and it could produce insane returns as a result.

Related crypto FAQs

Should I buy penny cryptos to build a diverse portfolio?

Penny cryptos can be a great way to start investing as well as to diversify a crypto portfolio, as they can often produce the highest percentage returns and are cheap. Many experienced investors often allocate a smaller portion of their net worth to this kind of investment, which are known as high-risk high-return opportunities.

What are Web 3.0 Crypto Coins?

Web 3.0 crypto coins are digital currencies that typically operate on decentralized, peer-to-peer networks. Cryptocurrencies are rarely subject to a centralized entity, which means that anyone can freely join networks and send financial value across the world with few constraints.

Which crypto will boom in 2023?

2023 is forecasted to see a long-term trend reversal in the crypto markets, which means that many different tokens could produce significant returns. Some of the most promising projects around right now are AltSignals and Metacade, which have just launched their token during a presale event.

Which cheap cryptocurrency is best to buy now?

AltSignals looks to be the perfect addition to any investment portfolio, as it is well-positioned for future growth. The project combines AI technologies with the blockchain to deliver a useful trading solution, which gives it immense potential for the future.

What is the cheapest meme crypto?

One of the cheapest meme cryptos available right now is Dogechain (DC), which brings smart contract compatibility to the Dogecoin blockchain. It is widely considered to have vast potential for future returns, which makes it one of the best cheap crypto to invest in now.

