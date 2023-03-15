Wemade partners with Space and Time for blockchain and gaming Services

Wemade Co., Ltd (KOSDAQ: 112040) has announced a strategic partnership with Space and Time (SxT). The partnership will allow Wemade to use Space and Time’s decentralized suite of developer tools to power its blockchain and gaming services.

Wemade Co., Ltd has a market cap of $1.4 billion and services more than 20 different play-to-earn (P2E) games across all genres on its blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY.

The WEMIX PLAY

WEMIX PLAY is part of the vast ecosystem that Wemade’s developer subsidiary WEMIX is developing. It comprises of its own mainnet WEMIX 3.0 which is powered by the WEMIX token (WEMIX/USD) and offers an extensive range of services including NFTs and DeFi.

WEMIX recently announced plans to launch an Ethereum layer 2 that uses zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) to improve scalability while ensuring user privacy and security.

Wemade and Space and Time will collaborate in the future development of next-generation decentralized infrastructure to spur a more robust and scalable GameFi development.

Commenting about the partnership, WEMIX CEO Shane Kim said:

“We believe that blockchain is the future of gaming, offering gamers greater ownership and control over their digital assets. As the blockchain transformation of traditional games continues to grow, the partnership with Space and Time will help strengthen our blockchain infrastructure capabilities and contribute to our commitment to building an inter-game economy.”

Space and Time suite of developer tools

Space and Time offers a full suite of developer tools in a single decentralized platform. It provides developers with real-time, tamperproof indexed blockchain data, a hybrid transactional and analytic (HTAP) data warehouse, and a serverless API gateway for the simplified building of fully decentralized applications and faster dApp time-to-market.

Queries run in the Space and Time data warehouse are verifiably tamperproof since the platform’s novel cryptography, Proof of SQL, allows smart contracts to run tamperproof queries directly, something that opens up a wealth of powerful use cases built on blockchain technology and a fully decentralized stack.

In addition, game developers building on Space and Time can join real-time blockchain data with off-chain game-generated data in a single query and connect the results back to smart contracts on-chain.

Therefore, Space and Time will allow Wemade to facilitate more complex earning schemes for its P2E games, run tamperproof analytics against the game activity, and reduce on-chain storage costs by connecting a scalable decentralized data warehouse to the blockchain-based platform.