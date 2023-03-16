AllianceBlock partners with ABO Digital to boost crypto financing

AllianceBlock, the company that seeks to bridge TradFi and DeFi through next generation decentralized infrastructure, has partnered with ABO Digital, the digital asset investment arm of ABO group.

The strategic partnership will allow AllianceBlock to offer tokenized financial products to institutions and crypto projects. The financial instruments will be powered by the Nexera Protocol and be extended to projects in need of alternative financing structures.

AllianceBlock will also package these instruments traditional Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs), with this option available to capital providers that don’t fancy holding digital assets, the company noted in a press release shared with Invezz on Thursday.

Creating a new era of crypto financing

Institutions are set to benefit from the revolutionary technology behind tokenized financial instruments, all in a more compliant and risk-averse environment, Rachid Ajaja, CEO of AllianceBlock, said in a statement. More companies and projects can now leverage this products for a seamless gateway between TradFi and DeFi, to take advantage of what’s available in the DeFi ecosystem, he added.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and the industry as a whole, demonstrating our commitment to innovation, compliance, and risk management. The future of finance is looking brighter than ever.”

Crypto projects can tap into this partnership to access alternative funding options, including Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) to issue tokens to VCs or market makers. ABO Digital and AllianceBlock will also look to close the gap between crypto and traditional financial markets through offering access to tokenized shares, bonds and funds.

Amine Nedjai, CEO of ABO Digital, noted:

“Together, ABO Digital and AllianceBlock represent the perfect combination of innovation, expertise, and professionalism in the cryptocurrency market. With our combined effort, we aim to bring a fresh perspective to the world of decentralized and traditional finance and attract more institutional capital providers.”

The two platforms are eyeing “a new era in finance,” Nedjai added, noting that the industry is ready to be both creative and professional.