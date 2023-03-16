The top gaming crypto projects for 2023. Here are the 13 best gaming coins to buy in 2023

Gaming is a huge and established industry that is continuing to grow aggressively despite already exceeding the value of both movies and music combined. With the nascent GameFi sector forecast to grow ten times faster than traditional gaming, it’s clear to all savvy investors that gaming crypto projects are a huge opportunity for investors looking for the biggest returns.

The 13 best gaming crypto tokens to buy today

With huge opportunities for investors to make massive gains on gaming crypto projects, these are the top gaming crypto coins to buy right now:

Metacade (MCADE) AltSignals (ASI) Illuvium (ILV) Decentraland (MANA) Enjin Coin (ENJ) DAppRadar (DAPR) Upland (UPX) The Sandbox (SAND) Star Atlas (ATLAS) STEPN (GMT) ApeCoin (APE) Gala Games (GALA) Gods Unchained (GODS)

1. Metacade (MCADE) – Best all-round crypto project

What is Metacade?

Metacade has been turning heads all across the crypto world as a result of the incredible reception their comprehensive whitepaper received, as well as the ferocious interest triggered during the project’s presale — this newcomer has raised an incredible $10.2m in just 6 weeks.

The project centers around its ambition to create the largest and most expansive play-to-earn (P2E) arcade game on the planet with the project’s considered strategy placing it in a league of its own when it comes to potential. It differentiates itself by focusing on more than one single gaming experience, therefore enabling the project to cater to a wide range of different gamers, giving it a huge total addressable market (TAM).

The rewards system across the Metacade ecosystem is ingeniously extended to certain tasks that benefit the broader Metacade ecosystem. This means that users can earn rewards for actions like engaging with the community or sharing alpha, and this incentivization structure should drive high levels of user retention and ongoing user growth.

Why should you invest in Metacade?

MCADE is the utility token that powers Metacade, and it’s used not only for rewards but also as the currency of the system. This means that the growth in users expected during 2023 and beyond should drive a high level of buying pressure for the MCADE token, resulting in increased levels of token price appreciation — especially as the project supports staking options which incentivize long-term holding and make MCADE one of the strongest top gaming crypto coins.

One other feature that has received a great deal of praise is the Metagrants program. This allows game developers with all levels of experience to pitch their game prototypes to the Metacade community. The MCADE holders can then vote to determine which projects deserve funding, ensuring that users have a big say in the future of the crypto gaming platform through the games developers create.

Metacade is clearly set to be at the heart of the growing crypto Game-Fi sector, and many analysts believe it could be the number-one gaming crypto investment for some time to come.

2. AltSignals – A left-field choice with massive potential in trading signals

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is not a traditional gaming crypto by any means, but it warrants inclusion as a result of the incredible potential it offers investors looking for projects to maximize their profits.

AltSignals is the market-leading trading signals provider and has established itself as the go-to for exceptional quality trading signals. The AltSignals project is best known for its AltAlgo™algorithm, which has helped AltSignals provide 1,500 top-quality signals to its users with a mind-blowing 64% success rate!

The team behind the project is known for pushing the limits of what is possible, so it’s no surprise to the 50,000 subscribers the platform already boasts that they are continuing this— having laid out ambitious plans to utilize cutting-edge technology in building its new ActualizeAI platform.

This AI-powered product continually scans the market and uses the very latest in machine learning techniques, including both sentiment analysis and natural language processing (NLP) to identify signals earlier than the competition, therefore delivering huge profits for its users in the process.

Why should you invest in AltSignals?

AltSignals looks set to kick off the next generation of trading signals, and with an established user base and incredible Trustpilot ratings already, the project seems destined to be a success. The ASI token which enables access to the platform, looks as though it will see huge demand over 2023 and beyond and those investors getting in early could secure huge gains as a result.

3. Illuvium – An AAA gaming experience on the blockchain

What is Illuvium?

Illuvium is another ambitious gaming project which has plans to build the world’s first Interoperable Blockchain Game (IBG) universe. This is extensive in scope, with different elements of gameplay covering open-world exploration games, the ability to build an industrial city, combat too, all hosted on the Ethereum network.

Players are able to hold land and fuel in the form of tokens, which creates a real-life need for holding those tokens and drives the price of other assets upward through utility.

Illuvium has put a lot of effort into ensuring high-quality graphics across the project, and this is also the case for the Illuvitars, which are customizable avatars for players using non-fungible tokens. These are being released in sets in order to increase the rarity over time, which adds yet another dimension to the projects investment potential.

Why should you invest in Illuvium?

Illuvium boasts an experience and presentation that could impress those gamers who prefer AAA gaming experiences, and the high levels of utility that the project tokens provide could mean that the price appreciates significantly as the game builds momentum in the form of a growing number of monthly active users.

The project also boasts more than $200 million of staked tokens over the last few years, indicating that many holders are in it for the long run and see the potential of the project during the coming years.

4. Decentraland – The top gaming crypto for the metaverse

What is Decentraland?

Decentraland is a virtual world that also operates on the Ethereum blockchain, and as the name suggests, it is a fully decentralized blockchain-based gaming platform. The project allows users to create, experience, and monetize their own digital content and experiences, with users interacting with one another in a virtual world defined by the users themselves.

One of the main features of Decentraland is that it allows users to buy and sell virtual land, called LAND, which is represented by NFTs on the blockchain. Each parcel of LAND can be customized by its owner to create anything from games and interactive experiences to art galleries and virtual stores, and in doing so, users are able to earn an income as they contribute to the quality of the project.

The platform also uses a token called MANA, used for transactions within the platform and widely considered to be one of the gaming coins with the highest utility, such as for buying and selling LAND and in-game items. This use as a currency means that the user growth on Decentraland can result in buying pressure on the MANA token.

Why should you invest in Decentraland?

While the project has seen a drop off in users since the 2021 bull run, it offers a new model of digital ownership and a new way for creators and entrepreneurs to monetize their content and experiences. Investors will be hoping that as the broader Web3 market hits the mainstream, Decentraland could see user numbers start to grow significantly over the coming years.

5. Enjin Coin – Making NFTs easy

What is Enjin Coin?

Enjin Coin is another project built on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to provide a platform for creating and managing NFTs and focuses on gaming as its main use case. It does this by offering a service to support virtual items in online crypto games and virtual worlds, meaning that users can really own things (like user-generated content) in games they play.

Enjin Coin uses NFTs to represent virtual assets like weapons, armor, and many other in-game items which are secured and stored on the blockchain. This provides players with ownership and control over their virtual assets, and so Enjin Coin also provides a suite of tools for crypto game developers to make the addition of NFTs into their games as easy as possible.

Why should you invest in Enjin Coin?

It’s likely that more game developers are looking to take advantage of blockchain technology as GameFi grows. This is likely to mean growing demand for Enjin Coin from game developers looking to address the needs of the gaming market.

Enjin Coin also has a strong track record of partnerships, boasting work with major companies such as Microsoft, Binance, and Samsung. This helps show the potential that the project’s offering has.

6. DAppRadar – The leading dApp marketplace with gamification

What is DappRadar?

DappRadar offers its users a gamified single source of discovery for dApps across a whole host of Web3 categories, making it one of the best places around to find the right dApps to meet your needs. DappRadar also goes further in providing detailed insights into the performance and activity of dApps, making it easier for users to spot which apps meet their needs — whether it’s the DeFi services dApp with the most liquidity of the NFT dApp with the most active users.

Featuring over 9,000 dApps across more than 30 protocols, DappRadar has one of the most extensive views of the world of decentralized applications around. It utilizes a native token known as RADAR to evolve its offering as an attractive choice for investors.

Why should you invest in DappRadar?

The RADAR token has a great deal of utility, allowing users to contribute to the future of the project by managing listings, voting rights on new initiatives, and even proposing recommendations. Holders can also earn through direct contributions, such as curating dApps or creating content, with rewards paid out in the RADAR token.

As time progresses and Web3 adoption increases, the data that DappRadar provides will become increasingly useful, and as a result, the project could see user numbers continue to grow substantially over the coming years — making DappRadar a compelling choice as an investment.

7. Upland – Virtual real estate gaming on the blockchain

What is Upland?

Upland is one of the most popular top gaming crypto coins that allows users to buy, sell, and trade virtual real estate in a virtual world modeled after real-world locations. The project is built on the EOSIO blockchain and uses NFTs to represent virtual properties.

The aim of Upland is to provide users with a virtual real estate market that operates similarly to the real world. Players purchase virtual properties, which can appreciate in value over time, and even rent them out to other users for a passive income. Upland also provides a range of in-game activities for users, such as scavenger hunts and challenges, that help to keep users engaged.

Why should you invest in Upland?

Upland currently boasts a community of over 200,000 users and has been featured on major news websites, including Forbes and CNBC. As the project reflects an industry that many are already aware of, the project could see this drive user numbers much higher in the future.

The project utilizes a native token known as UPX, which is used across the rewards system, and the utility of the token could mean that as the number of users increases, so too does the buying pressure on the token price — meaning big returns for those buy in at low presale prices.

8. The Sandbox – Putting asset ownership in gamers’ hands

What is The Sandbox?

The Sandbox is a metaverse project where users can build, play, and monetize content — their own virtual gaming assets and experiences. The platform uses NFTs technology to enable real ownership of unique virtual items and in-game digital assets, including land, and these can be traded within The Sandbox ecosystem. The Sandbox also provides Game Maker — a tool that allows developers to create their own games and experiences, which can be shared and played within the virtual world.

Why should you invest in The Sandbox?

The Sandbox has already secured partnerships with several high-profile gaming and entertainment companies, including Atari, Square Enix, and even Care Bears, and these relationships provide The Sandbox with credibility and visibility within the broader industry, which could attract more users and investors to the blockchain-based gaming platform as time progresses and GameFi becomes more mainstream.

The platform has a growing community who are creating and sharing games, virtual assets, and experiences within the virtual world, and this could help the project build momentum over time as network effects start to kick in. The user-generated content on the platform has the potential to drive engagement and community growth through the separate economy of assets it creates, and this makes The Sandbox an interesting option for those looking to invest in metaverse-driven projects.

9. Star Atlas – The best grand strategy gaming investment

What is Star Atlas?

Star Atlas is an ambitious virtual gaming metaverse that builds on a robust and extensive economic design to enable its players to immerse themselves in the sci-fi narrative the team has created while also being able to earn rewards for their contributions. The scope of the project makes it often considered one of the most expansive gaming coins.

Players take on a role as a citizen in one of the game’s three factions and can immerse themselves in the experience in many different ways, including deep space exploration and flying of spaceships. From combat to construction, the game enables users to deeply involve themselves in the universe and leverage a deep economic model in order to earn rewards through offering services to other players.

Why should you invest in Star Atlas?

Star Atlas is a game that has an incredibly broad scope, looking to create a world that leverages the power of digital assets to provide an experience even deeper than the hugely popular space-themed MMO EVE Online.

The project has attracted a great deal of interest from gamers due to its primary focus on the quality of the RPG gameplay, and this could help set the project apart from other gaming coins in the space that don’t offer as good a gaming experience for their players.

Should the project be able to build a significant user base, token holders can expect a large number of token purchases from players, which could result in big upward price moves for the ATLAS native token and make it stand out as one of the top gaming crypto coins.

10. STEPN – Best exercise-focused crypto gaming investment

What is STEPN?

STEPN is looking to define a whole new sector of Web3 through the introduction of exercise-based rewards that closely relate to the ongoing gamification that has proved so popular over recent years.

The blockchain-based project has produced a Move&Earn concept, allowing its user base to register their steps, whether by walking, jogging, or running, and earn STEPN tokens in the process. These tokens can then be used with STEPN or sold on the secondary market for profit.

STEPN has a broad appeal thanks to the positive impact the project is set to deliver. Not only does it encourage users to get out and exercise to improve their own health, but it is creating a community through its social features, which help provide a long-lasting boost to mental health too by sharing in exercise success — a key factor in helping the habits stick for many people.

Why should you invest in STEPN?

STEPN offers investors a great amount of potential as a result of the innovation in the project. By effectively being first to market in the Web3 exercise space, it could capitalize on its position in the sector should mainstream adoption really take off.

Given the success of other mainstream social exercise products such as Fitbit, the addition of the ability to earn rewards could be enough for STEPN to capture a big chunk of the market.

11. ApeCoin – The best community-owned creative project

What is Apecoin?

Apecoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on the creative and entertainment industries. It has been adopted as the official crypto of the Bored Ape Yacht Club and is not only designed to enable creators, artists, and content producers to monetize their work through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) known as ApeDAO, but APE will also be heavily utilized in upcoming metaverse projects.

The project’s DAO is designed to allow community members to vote on proposals and make decisions about the direction of the project, and this decentralized approach ensures that the community has a say in the platform’s development and evolution.

Why should you invest in ApeCoin?

The platform’s DAO approach provides a level of transparency and accountability that is rare in traditional investment opportunities, and the project prides itself on how community-run the project is.

Finally, Apecoin has a strong team of experienced developers and advisors who are dedicated to building a platform that delivers real value to creators and artists. The desire to have a positive impact on the world is just one factor that makes ApeCoin likely to continue to build momentum — especially in light of the huge fame derived from its association with BAYC.

Apecoin is an exciting project that is pushing the limits of what is possible from a community-driven project. With a lot of exciting metaverse-related developments in the works, there’s no question that ApeCoin is one to watch.

12. Gala Games – A strong existing user base

What is Gala Games?

Gala Games is a blockchain-based gaming platform that allows players to earn cryptocurrency rewards while playing a selection of different blockchain games. The platform is designed to provide a more decentralized and transparent gaming experience than traditional gaming, and other gaming platforms offer gamers, with a focus on player ownership of their own blockchain assets and control of strategic direction.

Gala Games uses the Ethereum blockchain and enables players to truly own their in game assets via NFT technology alongside earning crypto rewards for their participation in the games themselves. The crypto is also a governance token that allows players to participate in governance decisions, giving them a say in the direction of the platform and the blockchain games that are developed.

One of the key features of Gala Games is its focus on providing a diverse range of games that appeal to a wide variety of players. From strategy games to first-person shooters to role-playing games, the project aims to provide something for everyone on the platform.

Why should you invest in Gala Games?

Gala Games is part of a growing sector of GameFi, and so the project could well be expected to benefit from the surge in growth expected for top gaming tokens over the coming years. With GameFi predicted to grow at 10x the rate of traditional gaming, the project could comfortably see prices rise significantly in line with other GameFi coins.

The Gala Games project also claims to have 1.3 million active users each month, which shows the momentum already in place.

13. Gods Unchained – The best Web3 collectible card game

What is Gods Unchained?

Gods Unchained is an innovative collectible card game (CCG) that is rapidly gaining popularity among blockchain gaming enthusiasts. The game allows players to buy, sell, and trade unique digital cards using the GODS token and uses blockchain technology to enable users to make in game purchases, own in-game assets and earn rewards for playing.

The NFT-based game is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and using the chain’s token standards enables the creation of unique, non-fungible tokens that represent each individual card. This ensures that each card is genuinely unique and cannot be replicated or counterfeited.

Gods Unchained aims to be a competitive, skill-based game that rewards players for their strategic thinking and decision-making. The game has a thriving player community, with regular tournaments and events that offer significant prizes to the best players.

Why should you invest in Gods Unchained?

Gods Unchained is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the ever growing popularity of collectible card games like Hearthstone and Magic The Gathering, and if it is able to build up a passionate community of players, it could see similar momentum for the gaming crypto.

The project provides a big incentive for holding cards, given the huge secondary markets that other games have seen emerge over time, and this could create a great deal of buying pressure as players bid to be the ones to get hold of the rarest cards.

What are gaming cryptos or tokens?

Gaming cryptos refer to projects that use blockchain technology to add value to gaming. One popular and high-potential area of gaming crypto coin gaming is play-to-earn, which allows players to earn tokens by playing games. P2E is a popular model where players are incentivized to progress through the game and complete tasks or challenges, earning rewards — usually in the form of gaming crypto coins.

The metaverse is another important aspect of crypto gaming, which refers to virtual worlds that are built on blockchain technology. These metaverses allow other players to interact with each other and with virtual objects or assets, which can be represented on the blockchain. These tokens can be bought, sold, and traded just like any other crypto, and this provides players with an opportunity to earn an income through their participation in the virtual world.

What is the best gaming crypto to invest in?

It’s clear that there is a wide range of blockchain gaming applications and crypto coins that have the potential for big price increases in the coming years. With the GameFi sector set to see substantial growth, there are several projects that could produce big gains for investors, especially those that are in their early stages.

With that in mind, Metacade looks to be the best choice for those looking to see the biggest profits as a result of the project’s extremely high potential coupled with the rock-bottom prices available during the project’s presale.

Axie Infinity is also a great choice, given the community that the project has already managed to build. If the project can build back momentum and encourage more user growth GameFi goes mainstream, it too could post large returns.

Related Crypto FAQs

What are gaming coins for?

Gaming tokens are used to power gaming experiences by enabling players to own and trade in-game assets, participate in online communities, and earn rewards through gameplay. Gaming coins are often used in play-to-earn models, where players can earn tokens by completing quests, winning battles, or in other ways, such as contributing to the game’s development.

Can I earn crypto gaming tokens by playing games?

Absolutely! Earning crypto coins by playing games is one of the main benefits of GameFi. P2E is a concept where players can earn rewards (usually crypto coins) for participating in and progressing through a game. The amount of crypto you can earn will vary based on the games being played and the specific rewards system in place.

What is the best gaming token?

There are a number of different blockchain gaming projects that offer a great deal of value and could prove to be great investments. This makes it difficult to pick the best, although it’s hard to look beyond MCADE, given the high level of utility and very low presale prices.

What is the top gaming and Metaverse crypto?

Many crypto gaming projects naturally look to the Metaverse as a focus area either now or in the future, but with so much potential across the whole project, Metacade is shaping up to be the top pick of most crypto analysts right now.

