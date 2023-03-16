Will Metacade (MCADE) revolutionize the gameFi space?

The Web3 gaming space has grown exponentially, and with thousands of games available, it can be difficult for users to pick which games are worth playing and what blockchain-based projects are worth investing in.

A new project can disrupt this space, providing an all-encompassing ecosystem to those looking to enter the GameFi space. This project is Metacade (MCADE), and today, we will go over why this project can outpace some of the biggest names in the industry.

Does Metacade offer a great investment opportunity?

The Stage 6 Presale surrounding the Metacade (MCADE) cryptocurrency has a value of $0.017. This means investors who get into the project early can benefit from its overall growth.

At the next stage of the presale, Metacade (MCADE) is estimated to trade at $0.0185, giving Stage 6 investors a respectable return while earlier investors are obviously in a better position.

It is likely that Metacade (MCADE), with its implementation of advertising revenue, tournaments, events, prize draws, job listings, game testing process, and dedicated launchpad, can reach a higher point of value in 2023 and beyond. Investors have an excellent opportunity to invest in the early stages of a project that can assert itself as a dominant force in the Web3 space.

Will Metacade reach $1 by the end of 2024?

The crypto sector is moving towards gaming, with some of the largest companies jumping into the blockchain space by introducing NFTs and other Web3 technologies.

Players are starting to realize the value behind blockchain games, and the features staking mechanism can reward players, and serve as a major incentive for them to carry on utilizing the platform for years to come.

These aspects can fuel the demand and appeal behind blockchain gaming in the near future. Metacade (MCADE) will also get listed on major exchanges upon the success of the presale, and with this momentum, it can likely reach a value of $0.05 by the end of Q2, 2023.

By the end of Q4, 2023, Metacade (MCADE) can climb to a value of $0.1, a point of value that can represent it’s all-time high.

What is Metacade?

Metacade (MCADE) is a Web3 community hub that connects gamers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts in a single location where they can communicate and collaborate.

The platform represents a hangout location with a virtual arcade that provides everyone access to games featuring Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements and virtual locations where they will find the latest GameFi news and opinions shared by the most prominent people in the industry.

How does Metacade work?

On Metacade (MCADE), a dedicated system compensates users for their activity through the MCADE tokens.

Metacade (MCADE) aims to empower players with the Metagrant scheme, where the community can direct the resources of the treasury and decide what game developers will be supported by submitting their votes on any games they want to get built.

There’s also a job and gig board where users can find work in the Web3 space.

The Metacade (MCADE) token is built on Ethereum (ETH) and follows the ERC-20 token standard. MCADE can be purchased easily and stored on top of a secure blockchain.

How will Metacade change the industry?

Metacade will offer gamers various use cases and functionalities on a global scale. It will host tournaments, events, and prize draws, feature job listings, have a Pay-to-Play arcade, and provide game testing access.

A dedicated launchpad will be featured, and any developer that aims to build a game will be able to utilize the pre-built community for the chance of getting voted on and have their project funded by the platform.

Is the MCADE cryptocurrency a good long-term investment?

The overall popularity surrounding Play-to-Earn (P2E) industry and Web3 space can lead to an increase in the value of the Metacade platform, resulting in a higher user base, featured projects, and MCADE utility.

This means that MCADE s a solid long-term investment, and if investors are interested in participating in Metacade’s funding round, they can do so by visiting their website.

However, there are no guarantees in the blockchain space, and the overall volatility of many cryptocurrencies needs to be considered.

There has been a high demand for Web3 games, and the P2E structure surrounding many of them has also increased the usage and demand of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These aspects play a role in the Metacade platform, which has high-growth potential.

Are GameFi tokens an excellent long-term investment?

The GameFi space is consistently evolving, and a continuous stream of new games is being developed. Based on this, it is clear that the demand for blockchain gaming is high. Projects that establish themselves as competitive leaders in this field of the Web3 space can provide a lot of value in the long term.

Is Metacade worth buying?

Metacade (MCADE) as a project has a lot going for it. There is a wide range of arcade games that will offer value to both casual gamers and competitive gamers.

There is a dedicated social hub and numerous earning mechanisms in place that will incentivize usage. Metacade (MCADE) will also create new jobs in the GameFi space and connect blockchain users with paid opportunities.

These aspects can make Metacade (MCADE) a solid investment, but the decision is still based on the specific needs, requirements, and the investor’s goal.