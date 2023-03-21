New ICO crypto projects – Why these 15 coins are the best ICO cryptos to buy now

There’s no better time to invest in a project that is due to hit the big time than at the ICO stage. Every investor knows that getting in so early on a successful project practically guarantees life-changing returns as the project develops and the crypto public starts to FOMO in.

What are the best crypto ICOs for big profits in 2023?

Finding the ICO that is most likely to lock in huge returns can be more difficult, though, and it’s essential to review all aspects of a project’s setup to determine the chance it has of breaking through.

Fortunately for investors, there is a wide range of different crypto experts constantly reviewing the market for opportunities, and so here are some of the crypto projects they believe are the most likely to see massive price appreciation over 2023 and the years to come:

Metacade (MCADE) AltSignals (ASI) ASTL (ASTL) Brickken (BKN) MOOVY (MOIL) Dogeliens (DOGET) ALINK AI (ALINK) Vivi (VIVI) Dogodoge (DOGODOGE) RenQ Finance (RENQ) Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) Artyfact (ARTY) JournArt (JART) Rocketize (JATO) NeurSwap (NEUR)

1. Metacade (MCADE) – Looking to win the GameFi revolution

What is Metacade?

Metacade is a new and disruptive project that looks likely to position itself as the beating heart of the burgeoning GameFi movement. The team recently launched an incredibly well-received white paper that outlined, in detail, the Metacade team’s ambitious plans to change the way that gamers enjoy the hobby.

With the crypto industry experts so full of praise for the fledgling project, it’s no surprise that the presale has seen intense activity. The sheer number of investors rushing to secure their MCADE at the highly discounted prices has meant that the total raised has already reached $12.7m in just 17 weeks.

The flagship of the planned Metacade ecosystem is the largest play-to-earn (P2E) arcade that has ever been created. The scope of the build will ensure that Metacade can target vast swathes of the existing gaming community by catering to many different types of preferred gaming experiences.

This breadth is also seen in the design of the project’s extensive rewards system, with users not just able to earn for gaming activities but even for other actions that improve the user experience in the ecosystem — such as sharing alpha or writing game reviews.

The venture utilizes the MCADE utility token as the currency of the platform. As the project’s user base inevitably grows over the coming years, so will the buying pressure on the MCADE token. With staking options further incentivizing investment in the token, MCADE is shaping up as the best initial coin offering in memory.

>>> You can participate in the Metacade presale here <<<

2. AltSignals – The best ICO for high-quality trading signals

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is running an incredible ICO with an established record of delivering astonishing trading signals for its 50,000 users. It is now using its ASI presale to push the limits of what is possible.

AltSignals has already established itself as a powerhouse in the field of trading signals, with its AltAlgo™product having received rave reviews and playing a pivotal role in the platform delivering more than 1,500 signals with a mind-blowing 64 % success rate.

The team has now announced the development of ActualizeAI — leveraging the latest approaches in machine learning, such as reinforcement learning and natural language processing (NLP). The product looks set to revolutionize what users can expect from trading signals providers.

The ASI token will be the key to early access to the ActualizeAI experience as it develops. It also allows holders to join the exclusive AI Members Club and access certain features. Those holders can benefit from insider information on the next hot upcoming ICO, recommended utility tokens for investors, and more.

>>> You can participate in the AltSignals presale here <<<

3. ASTL – Best initial coin offering for mining

What is ASTL?

The ASTL project allows users to invest in tokenized mining, knowing that it is tough for crypto enthusiasts to start mining crypto for themselves due to the enormous capital outlays. In fact, most new mining companies are funded by venture capitalists, with several going so far as to get to the initial public offering stage.

This shows that the ASTL platform taps into a market need, with investors able to add mining to their portfolio without the need to buy expensive equipment themselves. The team has carefully mapped out the most profitable mining infrastructure. Potential investors can be reassured that the company decides how best to drive profitable action across its infrastructure as prices change.

4. Brickken – Best investment for securities

What is Brickken?

Brickken is an innovative project that allows users to create securities in the form of tokens, allowing companies to raise funds by issuing securities on the platform to sell directly to users or on the secondary markets.

This is a fantastic example of how blockchain technology can drive business innovation. With users able to set the token supply and other settings of their token offering, the platform could enable many users to benefit from the growth that can come from the money raised.

It’s likely that sooner or later, we will see the first initial public offering from a company that has raised funds through a Web3 token offering, and Brickken’s ICO campaign is an excellent way to invest in Web3 as a whole.

5. Moovy – Best of the upcoming ICOs for drive-to-earn

What is Moovy?

Moovy is a gaming ICO trying to build a movement around a new drive-to-earn model of crypto gaming. When engaging with the Moovy universe, players will be able to design and build an NFT-based car and progress through a range of tasks in order to move through the game’s talent tree.

It joins other cryptocurrency projects in looking to focus on car enthusiasts. If it can capitalize on the enormous automotive gaming market, it could see some strong price appreciation over time as its total market capitalization grows.

While Moovy only features on a few experts’ best ICO lists, it could still produce some reasonable returns if it can build some momentum.

6. Dogeliens – Best fun digital token

What is Dogeliens?

Dogeliens is a new meme coin cryptocurrency project that launched an ICO to raise capital and build out its fun-focused universe.

Dogeliens uses the DOGET digital token as the primary form of payment in its ecosystem and hopes to build out features over time. One of the main focus areas is educating those who are new to crypto, and we could see the platform offering paid courses in the future.

Suppose the content covers enough information and allows users to learn about smart contracts, virtual tokens, digital assets, market capitalization, and other essential crypto topics. In that case, demand could increase the token’s value over time.

7. ALINK AI – Best initial coin offering for AI

What is ALINK AI?

ALINK AI is using blockchain technology to take the world of generalized AI and make it accessible and join a surge of ongoing projects using tokens to fulfill AI-based use cases. Investors’ tokens are used to enable a data marketplace and training-as-a-service. Given the massive rise in interest in AI since the release of ChatGPT, we could see ALINK AI benefit from the awareness.

One of the other critical features of the ecosystem is the ability for users to make different machine-learning models available, another area that could pick up traction.

8. Vivi – Best of the entertainment ICO projects

What is Vivi?

Vivi is an entertainment project that early investors hope can produce significant returns for them. With the platform targeting the colossal market of advertising attention, it has set its sights high.

While the venture and fund have limited details on the technical implementation it intends to follow, it has been clear that the ambition is to give users the power to earn more from the social media attention that their content captures. The buying process is similar to other ICO projects and uses the favored method of website wallet connection for its token sale.

9. Dogodoge – Best new Shiba Inu meme coin initial coin offering

What is Dogodoge?

Dogodoge is a meme coin project that builds on the success of the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu projects. It has already been made clear that alongside memes, the DOGODOGE tokens will offer a great deal of utility. The tokens are planned to be used on a DogoSwap exchange for liquidity and can also be used to buy Dogodoge NFTs.

While Dogodoge joins a crowded marketplace, it has lofty ambitions. With the tokens planned to provide more than just fun and community spirit, the price of the DOGODOGE tokens could see some buying pressure due to increased awareness over time.

10. RenQ Finance – Best cross-chain ICO

What is RenQ Finance?

RenQ Finance has set out to create a cross-chain solution for the fragmented world of DeFi, allowing users to exchange tokens across many different chains through the RenQ Finance multi-chain exchange.

The primary function of the RENQ tokens is the governance powers and transparency they afford holders. RENQ tokens are key to voting on proposals for the development of the RenQ Finance ecosystem and could serve broader purposes as the platform progresses, such as liquidity.

The project has stayed true to its Web3 roots. By taking the decentralized approach to governance, it is likely to be popular with the crypto purists who are keen to push the limits of what decentralized governance (using tokens) can provide.

11. Ecoterra – Best ICO for the carbon offset market

What is Ecoterra?

Ecoterra is an eco-friendly cryptocurrency that hopes to drive positive climate action through the Ecoterra app. The app allows users to earn ECOTERRA tokens for the positive steps they take to recycle. It even features a carbon offset market where users can put their ECOTERRA tokens to work.

The project provides planet-friendly solutions and hopes to capture some of the corporate desire to get involved in the environment, especially in light of the increasing focus on ESG. Even a small slice of the enterprise pie would give ECOTERRA tokens a big uplift in price due to the buying pressure it would present.

12. Artyfact – best initial coin offering for AAA gaming graphics

What is Artyfact?

Artyfact is a GameFi venture focused on a perceived gap for AAA quality experiences within the play-to-earn space.

The platform uses ARTY tokens for governance and rewards, so the Artyfact team claims that there will likely be constant upward buying pressure on the tokens. This could mean that holders can see returns as user numbers increase.

Following a successful ICO, the Artyfact team is looking to develop their gaming experience with incentives that focus the experience on the quality of the gameplay as the main focus, to try to ensure that the project sees growth in awareness over time.

13. JournArt – Best for niche art NFTs

What is JournArt?

Journart is an NFT-focused project looking to occupy a niche in the crypto world by minting and selling a range of dog-girl art as NFTs.

The project has an extensive roadmap of activities and could see some growth should the concept artwork be received well by the wider community, primarily when the project benefits from the speed, security, and low transaction fees of the Binance Smart Chain.

While the NFT market has stalled recently following the boom seen in the 2021 bull run, there is still a lasting interest in the technology, and it remains hard to predict which tokens will come out on top as we head toward the next bull run — but Journart could be one of them.

14. Rocketize – Best initial coin offering for non-animal memes

What is Rocketize?

Rocketize is a meme coin project that has looked to carve out a position in the crowded meme coin space by focusing on space instead of the most common animal themes.

Key to the success of meme coins is often ensuring that they have an appealing style, and it’s clear that Rocketize has a very clean and effective design. Should the team decide to broaden the range of activities, Rocketize should be able to pivot effectively due to being on the Binance Smart Chain. Adding another smart contract would be extremely easy should any other utility be desired later on down the road.

15. NeurSwap – Best ICO for crypto language models

What is NeurSwap?

NeurSwap is an undertaking from a collection of AI-native founders looking to leverage the improvements in AI technology to bring crypto use cases to life. The platform has the ambition to cover many different areas, from a crypto-enabled chatbot all the way through to an NFT generator.

NeurSwap is another platform that could see the growth in interest of the AI sector drive an uplift in the price of the native digital token NEUR. If the venture can establish itself as having delivered real value to the market due to its technical releases, it could perform well.

Buying into an ICO

What to look for in an ICO

Investing in an ICO can be daunting if you have not done it before, and knowing what you should consider is critical to getting the most out of your investments. Here are some of the key areas that you should be sure to think about.

Legal considerations

With an increasing amount of scrutiny in the US from the Securities and Exchange Commission, there’s no doubt that more and more projects are taking the care required to ensure that they fall in line with the guidelines laid out by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It’s always worth checking out the securities and exchange commission site for the latest guidance so that you can have peace of mind that your potential investment has its ducks in a row when it comes to the legal requirements, which can span from the website to the white paper.

Tokenomics

Ensuring that the tokenomics are favorable is also key when reviewing the ICO for a new digital asset. One of the ways that you can be reassured of the value of the new tokens you acquire is by checking for either a fixed token supply or a means of token holders being able to stay ahead of inflation through a mechanism such as staking.

Check the white paper

A project white paper should outline the need-to-know information about how crypto ventures will provide value and what the money will be spent on should the venture successfully raise funds through token sales.

Terms and partnerships

Understanding the terms of an ICO is a crucial step, as it helps investors understand the role that their token ownership allows them to play in the development of the project. This can vary greatly depending on the project, so it should always be reviewed.

Partnerships are another key area that can indicate the momentum and progress that upcoming ICOs have made If other cryptocurrency projects are already interested enough to form a partnership, it can be a positive sign.

How do I know when new coins are launched?

If an initial coin offering is new, it is most likely featured across social media and a number of different popular ICO aggregators. It’s important to note that an ICO found on social media needs a lot of caution, and clear signs like not having a website should be considered a red flag.

Advantages of Initial Coin Offerings

The main advantage of investing in an ICO is that it allows investors access to blockchain startups. Usually, investing in a private company is difficult for normal investors and instead reserved for venture capital companies. But with ICOs, prospective investors can buy in very early and take the chance to see huge returns as a result.

Investing in an ICO is also a fantastic way to put your investment money to use in the building of a private company. Companies that raise money through ICOs typically provide a high level of communication to their community.

Disadvantages of Initial Coin Offerings

An ICO is an incredible way for companies to raise money, and it can mean that investors see huge returns over time. However, one downside of investing in ICOs is that it can sometimes take a long time for a business to grow enough to see significant returns on investment, and this is why ensuring that the ICO is good value for money is an important part of the assessment of an ICO before investment.

Conclusion – What is the Best ICO to invest in now?

Metacade is such a compelling investment that there is no doubt that it remains the best ICO out there right now. With development likely to pick up speed in the coming months, MCADE holders could see an incredible return on their investment as the ecosystem grows and awareness of the tokens increases.

Related Crypto FAQs

What are cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that use cryptography to secure and verify transactions and to control the creation of new units. Unlike traditional currencies that governments back, cryptocurrencies are decentralized and operate independently of central authorities. They allow individuals to securely and anonymously transfer funds across borders without the need for intermediaries like banks or payment processors.

What does ICO mean?

One way new cryptocurrencies are first issued is through an initial coin offering (or ICO), a way to raise funds for new ventures. During initial coin offerings, investors can purchase new coins or tokens in exchange for other cryptocurrencies already established, like Bitcoin or Ethereum. ICOs have been a popular way for startups to raise money, but they have also been subject to scams (like Centra Tech) and fraud, so investors should be cautious and do their research before investing in any ICO.

Are ICOs illegal?

ICOs are definitely not illegal. While the Securities and Exchange Commission has a close eye on the ICO activities in the space due to the largely unregulated area, raising money through a token sold in an ICO is entirely legal, provided the company running the ICO follows the guidelines provided.

Is ICO coin a good investment?

ICO coins can be great investments, as getting in so early allows the investor to fully benefit from all of the growth in token price that a new cryptocurrency can experience. Initial coin offerings (ICOs) can offer various investment qualities, so due diligence should always be done as with any other type of investment.

Where can I buy ICO crypto?

Initial coin offerings are typically made available through the website of the crypto project running the ICO. This means that investors typically connect their crypto wallets and use their money to transfer the appropriate amount in exchange for the tokens. This trust in the website is another reason for research into the tokens, to ensure that it is not a scam.

What is the next big ICO in 2023?

The biggest ICO of 2023 is currently Metacade, given the huge levels of interest seen in the crypto project by investors looking to acquire MCADE while the price remains so low.

What is the main difference between an ICO and an IPO?

An ICO relates to the token sales of a new cryptocurrency, usually done to raise funds in exchange for giving investors a piece of the action. These tokens do not give ownership of the company but instead allow investors to buy into the ecosystem, dependent on how the token is used.

An IPO is usually done much later in a company’s lifecycle and is when the shares are issued on a public stock exchange instead of privately held. Every day, investors can then purchase shares in the company.

What happens to an ICO’s funds?

A company that uses an ICO to raise funds will typically outline the use of the money as part of the ICO documentation, such as in a white paper. Often the funds will be used for the development of the core product,

You can participate in the Metacade presale here.

You can participate in the AltSignals presale here.