WOO Network’s price prediction improves as AltSignals eyes a new all-time high

The cryptocurrency market is having an excellent start to the year. Prices of most cryptocurrencies have improved in recent months, with Bitcoin reaching a high of $28,400 earlier this week, for the first time since June 2022.

Niche-specific coins such as WOO Network are not left out, as it is up by more than 40% since the start of the year. The ongoing positive performance from the market has seen a period of stability for coins like WOO, as it has been trading around the $0.20 region in recent weeks.

On the other hand, we have tokens like AltSignals that are already performing well in its pre-sale and are expected to reach new all-time highs before the end of the year.

WOO and AltSignal’s ASI token are niche-focused tokens as they provide services to traders in the cryptocurrency space. As the crypto market records further growth, it would be interesting to look at the two projects and see what the rest of the year holds for them.

Is AltSignals worth buying?

AltSignals is a platform that offers signals for cryptocurrencies, Binance futures and forex. In addition to that, the platform also offers CFD and traditional stock market signals.

AltSignals has been around since 2017 so it has withstood the test of time. One of its most exciting features is that it was built by traders. This means that the solution targets the pain points of traders and seeks to solve them.

AltSignals is currently implementing an AI stack designed to take advantage of machine learning, predictive modelling and natural language processing (NLP) to improve both the volume and accuracy of the signals provided. This will be called ActualizeAI.

ActualizeAI is set to provide traders with a fully automated and 24/7 trading capability using these advanced technologies to boost accuracy, trade entries, more defined risk management and clearer confluences.

ASI is the native token of the AltSignals platform, powering various activities within the ecosystem. The ASI token is designed to serve as a membership key for the AltSignals AI Ecosystem. Traders would gain access to the ecosystem by holding $ASI tokens in their own wallets which means it has real-life utility.

Holding ASI tokens would also help AltSignals to create numerous exclusive tools and insights for the AI Ecosystem.

The clear and precise objectives listed by AltSignals makes it a worthwhile project, especially for traders within the cryptocurrency and traditional financial markets ecosystems.

AltSignals has so far sold more than 36% of its pre-sale tokens and intends to raise another $300,000. This means that investors still have the opportunity to take advantage of a low price, although the cryptocurrency market is showing early signs of a bull run so the time to act is now. If you want to learn more about the AltSignals presale you can visit their website.

Is Woo Network worth buying?

Woo Network is a unique project within the cryptocurrency space. The network connects traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms with democratized access to liquidity and trading execution at lower or zero cost.

WOO token is the native token of the ecosystem and is used in the network’s CeFi and DeFi products for staking and fee discounts.

At the moment, Woo Network offers a wide range of products and services that are useful for retail investors, institutional investors, centralised finance and decentralised finance entities.

WOO X is its major product, and it is a zero-fee trading platform that provides professional and institutional traders with the best-in-class liquidity and execution.

Despite the ongoing bear market, Woo Network has made some strategic partnerships. Earlier this year, Woo Network leveraged its VASP registration approval in Poland to expand its presence in Europe. The project also partnered with Klaytn and KTG earlier this year.

Similar to AltSignals, Woo Network has real-life use case and it is clear demand will only rise over the coming years, especially if the current momentum in the crypto market can sustain itself.

WOO price prediction 2023

WOO is currently trading at $0.2054, down by more than 90% from the all-time high of $2.48 it achieved in November 2021. However, the outlook of the token has been positive following the overall bearish performance in 2022.

The native token is expected to reach a high of $0.299 by the end of the year, a modest return of roughly 60% in 2023. In the long term, WOO is expected to break the $1 barrier by 2027.

AltSignals price prediction 2023

The broader cryptocurrency market is currently recovering from last year’s bearish performance, and the outlook this year for WOO and other altcoins is positive.

The AltSignals pre-sale is expected to close soon, and with the token now trades at $0.012, it is reasonable to assume it can soar higher once it becomes available to the public on one or more major exchanges. ASI could be eyeing a new all-time high before the end of the year.

With the market conditions improving, ASI could hit an all-time high of $0.50 before the end of 2023.

Is AltSignals a better buy than Woo?

The broader cryptocurrency market has been performing well so far this year. Couple that with AltSignal’s launch of ActualizeAI, and the ASI token could be on its way to a new all-time high over the next few months.

For investors looking to take advantage of the market growth and record excellent profits, ASI could be one of the tokens to consider. ASI could provide far better return for investors over the next few months compared to WOO.

WOO is predicted to move by less than 50% between now and the end of the year. Meanwhile, ASI is still in its pre-sale stage and is trading at $0.012. The token could rally to $0.50 before the end of the year, providing more value to investors than WOO.