Here’s why Metacade could be a huge web3 investment opportunity

In the past, we only knew it as the cryptocurrency space. However, the ecosystem has recorded massive growth over the past few years and is now known as the web3 ecosystem.

Web3 is an expansive term that includes various segments, including gamefi, DeFi, metaverse, meme coins, and several others.

Metacade has emerged as one of the promising web3 projects. However, due to the thousands of web3 projects currently available, it is tough for investors to keep abreast with all of them.

This article looks into Metacade and why it has become an exciting project for web3 investors. The web3 ecosystem has seen a few exciting projects in recent years, including Decentraland, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox. Metacade could make a case to become one of these projects. Read on to find out what Metacade has to offer to investors.

Does Metacade offer a great investment opportunity?

According to recent research by Grandview, the gaming sector is currently worth around $195 billion and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% between 2023 to 2030.

This means that the gaming ecosystem is expected to be worth over $500 billion in the next seven years.

GameFi is fast becoming an important aspect of the web3 ecosystem, with some of the leading game developers leveraging blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to reach more people.

Decentraland, ApeCoin, and Axie Infinity are some of the gaming projects that recorded huge growth during the last bull cycle. Market experts are optimistic that a new bull cycle could soon be underway, and prices of crypto assets could reach new all-time highs in 2023 and 2024.

As one of the most innovative play-to-earn gaming projects, Metacade could be one of the projects to watch out for in the upcoming bull cycle. As a community-focused project, Metacade is rolling oy some groundbreaking features and an all-inclusive package for fun and rewards, a move that could make it even more beneficial for users. Hence, ultimately contributing to the boost in the value of MCADE in the medium and long term.

Will Metacade reach $0.5 by 2024?

MCADE, the native token of the Metacade ecosystem, is currently in the pre-sale stage. The token is selling at $0.02, with more than 89% of the tokens already sold.

A look at the token sale shows that there is a huge demand for MCADE, as Metacade has raised more than $16 million so far.

Similar to numerous projects in the web3 ecosystem like Solana (pre-sale price of $0.22), and Axie Infinity (pre-sale price of $0.1), MCADE could see a massive surge in price once the pre-sale stage is over and the token is available on one or more major cryptocurrency exchanges.

The increased demand, coupled with the predicted bull cycle (as reported by Invezz here), could see Metacade rally toward the $0.50 psychological level over the next year. MCADE’s rally would depend on the project’s initiatives over the next few months and the general fundamental conditions of the broader cryptocurrency market.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is a community-driven gaming platform that is powered by the Ethereum blockchain. The project intends to revolutionise the play-to-earn ecosystem, allowing users to enjoy new web3 experiences.

In its whitepaper, the team describes Metacade as the ultimate web3 platform designed to empower users to play, connect, build, and earn seamlessly. The team intends to transition Metacade into a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) by 2024, granting MCADE holders and users governance control of the ecosystem. Token holders and users would play a crucial role in the growth of the ecosystem via governance voting.

How does Metacade work?

What makes Metacade an interesting project is that unlike some of its competitors, Metacade isn’t just a play-to-earn game. Metacade is a gaming platform that houses a wide range of arcade-style games and gamers. The presence of P2E tournaments and competitions makes Metacade an interesting platform, as users have the opportunity to earn MCADE tokens via these events.

In addition to earning income by playing games on Metacade, the team has integrated other ways for players to make money. Players and token holders can stake their MCADE tokens, allowing them to earn more money for participating in the ecosystem’s governance.

While some P2E projects focus only on the gaming aspect, Metacade is working to build a platform that ensures that users enjoy a complete web3 experience.

Is cryptocurrency a good long-term investment?

To determine whether cryptocurrencies are good long-term investments, you will need to look at the industry’s performance over the past decade. Bitcoin rose from a previous all-time high of $19,000 in 2017 to reach a new one of $69,000 in 2021.

The market undergoes bull and bear cycles. During the bear cycles, prices of crypto assets decline by 50% or more. However, they recover during the bull cycles to reach new all-time highs.

Over the past decade, the performance of cryptocurrencies has been overall positive. The industry rose from a market cap of less than $1 billion to currently stand above $1 trillion.

Are game-fi tokens a good long-term investment?

GameFi has become an integral part of the web3 ecosystem, with the P2E model enticing more gamers to enter the industry. AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is one of the most widely-used GameFi tokens.

Its utility has grown massively over the past few years and delivered an 8000% return on investment (ROI) to investors. This example shows the level of growth GameFi tokens can achieve

Is Metacade worth buying?

Metacade could prove to be an excellent investment for investors thanks to the plethora of features and activities lined up by the team. In its whitepaper, the team said it is building an expansive GameFi platform and would be implementing a unique tokenomics approach.

The MCADE pre-sale is currently in its sixth stage and is quickly selling out, indicating that there is demand for the token. MCADE’s performance in the medium and long-term would depend on the innovations rolled out by Metacade after the pre-sale phase and the fundamental conditions of the broader cryptocurrency market.

Overall, MCADE could prove to be a worthy investment thanks to the proposed launch of Play2Earn, Create2Earn and Work2Earn features and a DAO Governance by next year.