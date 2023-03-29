CFTC sues Binance and CEO: what does this mean for AltSignals?

The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao and CCO Samuel Lim on Monday, as reported by Invezz. The commission accused the popular cryptocurrency broker of knowingly offering unregistered crypto derivatives products in the United States, which is against federal law.

This latest development has seen the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies record losses after the announcement. Bitcoin dropped below $27,000, while BNB lost more than 5% of its value on Tuesday. Although the market seems to have rebounded, the latest news has investors on edge.

The CFTC sues Binance and Changpeng Zhao

The CFTC considers assets including Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, and fellow stablecoin Binance USD (BUSD) as commodities and has accused Binance of offering these assets as derivatives to its users in the United States without registering as a futures commissions merchant, designated contract market or swap execution facility.

CFTC accused the cryptocurrency exchange of poorly supervising its business, not implementing know-your-customer (KYC) or anti-money laundering (AML) processes and using a poor anti-evasion program.

Binance’s lawsuit has experts split

Market experts believe that Binance’s lawsuit could affect the broader cryptocurrency market and pull Bitcoin down to $25,000. Bitcoin has been trading above the $28,000level in recent days but dropped below $27k on Tuesday after the Binance news.

However, BTC has recovered from the slump and is now trading above $28k once again.

Noelle Acheson, the author of the popular Crypto is Macro Now newsletter, said that the main worry is what the lawsuit will do short-term to market liquidity. He pointed out that if market makers step back from trading on Binance now and if Binance’s U.S.-based trading desks have to stop operations, the broader market will experience a decrease in liquidity.

Market experts expect Bitcoin to temporarily drop to the $25,000 level due to Binance’s role in the cryptocurrency space. But other experts disagree and are bullish on the cryptocurrency outlook. For example, Invezz reported on Tuesday that Bitfinex analysts believe we are in the early stages of a bull market.

