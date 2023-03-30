Axie Infinity and ApeCoin to record modest price increase while Metacade hits new all-time high

The GameFi ecosystem has become one of the most important in the cryptocurrency space. Alongside DeFi and the Metaverse, GameFi projects have grown in popularity.

Axie Infinity and ApeCoin are some of the most popular tokens in the GameFi space. With thousands of gamers, these projects are leaders in the GameFi ecosystem, and each has a market cap worth millions of dollars.

Metacade could be the next project in this ecosystem to set new records. The project looks promising and could deliver excellent returns to investors over the next few years.

Let us look at the three projects and see how their tokens could perform in the short and medium term.

Metacade price prediction 2025

Metacade is an exciting gaming project that is still in its pre-sale stage. The project has been able to raise over $14 million so far in the pre-sale stage, with a target of $16 million.

By selling more than 90% of its allocated tokens during the pre-sale stage, Metacade shows that it has traction and could attract more investors after the launch. MCADE, the native token of the Metacade ecosystem, is trading at $0.02 in the pre-sale.

The bull market is expected to return in 2023 or 2024, and the fundamental conditions of the broader market could push MCADE’s price higher in the medium term. If that happens, MCADE could reach the $1 level by 2025.

As a community-focused project, Metacade is rolling oy some groundbreaking features. These features could help boost MCADE’s price in the short and medium term.

In the long term, MCADE could reach the $2 mark or more by 2030. According to recent research by Grandview, the global gaming sector is currently worth around $195 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% between 2023 to 2030.

The expected growth could see the GameFi sector become a big part of the web3 ecosystem, and projects such as Metacade, Axie Infinity, and ApeCoin could lead the way.

When can Metacade reach $0.50?

MCADE could reach the $0.50 mark in 2024, depending on a few factors. The first major factor that could boost MCADE’s chances of reaching $0.50 is if the development team goes on to successfully roll out its features that are embraced by users.

Another factor that could help MCADE reach this milestone is the general state of the market. The bear market has been in play for the past two years but market participants are expecting a bull run soon. If that happens, MCADE could reach $0.5 in the medium term.

Is Metacade worth buying?

For investors interested in the GameFi ecosystem, Metacade could prove to be an excellent investment. The numerous features and activities lined up by the Metacade team could have a positive impact on the ecosystem.

Currently in its pre-sale stage, MCADE is selling for $0.02 and could rally higher once the token hits centralised and decentralised exchanges in the coming months. The proposed launch of Play2Earn, Create2Earn and Work2Earn features and a DAO Governance in 2024 could boost the project’s adoption rate over the next few months and years.

Axie Infinity price prediction 2025

Axie Infinity is one of the leading GameFi projects in the world and has thousands of players. AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is currently trading at $8.46, down by 94% from the all-time high of $165 it reached in November 2021.

AXS is expected to reach the $26 mark by 2025, representing a surge of more than 200% over the next two years.

The bulls have been in control of the market, with the price of AXS up by roughly 40% since the start of the year. In the short term, AXS’s price could surge higher. However, its performance depends on the fundamental nature of the broader cryptocurrency market.

With Bitcoin performing well in recent weeks, altcoins have also been rallying.

Axie Infinity could be a good investment for GameFi investors. However, investors would need to be patient with Axie Infinity as projections show that AXS might not rally to its all-time high any time soon.

Regardless, Axie Infinity is a good GameFi project and has thousands of players globally.

ApeCoin price prediction 2025

Similar to Axie Infinity, ApeCoin has been hit by the ongoing bear market. The price of ApeCoin is down by 89% from the all-time high of $39.40 it recorded in March 2022.

ApeCoin is currently trading at $4.10 per coin and is expected to reach $17.50 by the end of 2025, representing an increase of more than 300% over the next two years. However, it would still be down by 50% from the all-time high of $39 it recorded last year.

ApeCoin has seen its price remain fairly the same since the start of the year despite Bitcoin and Ethereum’s recent rally. ApeCoin began the year trading at $3.64 and is now trading at $4.10.

However, with the bulls currently in control of the broader market, ApeCoin could rally higher in the short term.

ApeCoin could represent a decent investment for GameFi investors. The projection of 300% over the next two years is enticing, but the token would remain 50% below its all-time high.

The GameFi ecosystem is expected to record growth in the coming years, and ApeCoin could be one of the winners if that happens.

Why Metacade is the best coin of the three

Of the three coins analysed in this post, Metacade could give investors more return on their investments in the short and medium term. MCADE is still selling at a discount price of $0.02, and the token could go on to reach the $0.50 mark by next year, representing a massive ROI for investors.

ApeCoin and Axie Infinity are also expected to rally higher over the next two years but might not deliver the same level of ROI as Metacade.

In addition to that, Metacade would be rolling out some excellent features and an all-inclusive package for fun and rewards that could make it an enticing project for gamers.