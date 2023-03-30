What’s happening with RH shares in extended hours?

RH (NYSE: RH) is trading down in extended hours after reporting disappointing results for its fourth financial quarter that it attributed to a slowing economy.

RH shares down on weak guidance

The retail stock is taking hit because the company’s guidance came in shy of Street estimates as well.

RH is now calling for its full-year revenue to fall between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion. In comparison, analysts were at $3.6 billion. Still, the management said in a letter to shareholders:

We raised $2.5 billion of long-term debt before the markets tightened and are now in a position to take advantage of the opportunities that may present themselves in times of uncertainty and dislocation.

Its Q1 outlook for revenue also missed expectations by some $100 million. Versus their year-to-date high, RH shares are down nearly 35% at writing.

RH Q4 financial highlights

Net income printed at $106.9 million versus the year-ago $147 million

Per-share earnings also declined significantly from $4.91 to $4.21

Adjusted EPS came in at $2.88 as per the earnings press release

Revenue tanked just over 14% on a year-over-year basis to $901.5 million

FactSet consensus was $3.32 of adjusted EPS on $777.3 million revenue

RH ended the quarter with roughly $1.5 billion in cash including cash equivalents and restricted crash. The letter to investors also said:

It’s times like these that present opportunities and significant value creation for those willing to take their unique path. That unique path for RH is our long-term strategies of Product Elevation, Platform Expansion, and Cash Generation.

Wall Street currently has a consensus “overweight” rating on RH shares.