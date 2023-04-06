Metacade price prediction: MCADE token listing on Uniswap after successful presale 

True to its word, the Metacade is having its MCADE token listing on Uniswap today after a successful presale round. The presale sold out in its final stage presale, raising an impressive $16.4 million.

The listing will complete all the milestones that Metacade had highlighted for Q1, 2023 in its whitepaper paving way for partnerships and autonomous decentralized organization (DAO) model development. It also confirms to investors that the team behind the project is serious to accomplish all that it has stated in the whitepaper, further proving the authenticity of the project.

MCADE token listing price

The MCADE token will list on Uniswap at $0.022, which is 10% higher than its final price at the close of the presale. This is a striking proposition for those who missed out on the presale and still thinking about purchasing the token.

The token is expected to go live on Uniswap at 7 PM GMT. Interestingly, Metacade staking will open immediately after the token gets listed on Uniswap with 40% AAR.

The token listing is expected to drive the price higher. Metacade CEO Rusell Bennet in an earlier press release announcing Metacade’s partnership with Metastudio said:

“I was delighted to see the final stage token presale sell out; it only reinforces my faith in the Metacade project. We’re driving ahead now with development and new partnerships, and I look forward to watching the token price as we list on exchanges in April and May.”

Besides Uniswap, MCADE is scheduled to also list on several other centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs). The token will be listed on Bitmart on the week ending 16th April and on MEXC on the week ending week ending 30th April.

What is Metacade and why has it become such a sensation in GameFi?

Metacade is a newly launched GameFi platform that serves as an online meeting point for gamers and investors. The platform aims to become a one-stop for gamers and game developers and its ecosystem is fueled by MCADE token whose presale just concluded.

The MCADE token operates on the Ethereum network and holders can engage with the Metacade ecosystem in various ways including participating in a variety of promotions to help drive the product’s growth and adoption.

The project has become a sensation within the GameFi space going by the rate at which the presale sold out. Besides bringing top Play-to-Earn (P2E) games under one roof, Metacade is also planning to support upcoming blockchain gaming projects through its Metagrants program that will help game developers who want to build their projects on the platform source for funding.

Game developers will submit their proposals to the Metacade community which will then vote and the most popular proposals will go to the funding round. In the funding round, investors will get a chance to cash in.

The main aim of Metacade is to change the face of the metaverse gaming industry as outlined in its whitepaper. The project is already Certik-approved, meaning it is transparent, which is a very strong selling point that is in high demand after multiple large crypto blowouts. To have a look, you can visit Metacade’s website here.

MCADE price prediction after listing

The MCADE token price has been steadily rising during the presale. the price rose from $0.008 in the Beta presale stage to $0.02 in the current final presale stage, representing a surge of 150%. Further still, the price surged by 10% before listing on Uniswap.

Going by the trend that the token has set, it is likely that we could see it dropping another zero before the end of the second quarter of 2023 especially after listing on the three crypto exchanges, Uniswap, BitMart, and MEXC.