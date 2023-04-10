Polygon becomes second-largest GameFi blockchain: will it affect Metacade?

The Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) has seen a massive surge in user activity throughout the previous month.

Based on the Blockchain Games Report, published by the decentralized application (dApp) analytics platform DappRadar, the overall number of unique active wallets (UAWs) engaged with games built on top of Polygon has reached a height of 138,081 in March. This indicates that it increased by 53% compared to its performance in February 2023.

The growth of Polygon’s gameFi sphere and its value to the web3 space

The 138,081 user count on Polygon places it well ahead of the third-ranked Hive blockchain and the fourth-ranked BNB Chain.

Hive has 84,000 UAWs, while BNB Chain features 80,000 UAVs.

The blockchain that placed first is Wax, and it features 314,000 UAWs, making it e leader.

However, the key reason Polygon (MATIC) is a point of interest is that it overtook Hive throughout the month to secure its second spot. This is a positive sign for both the blockchain and Web3 gaming.

Based on the data, most of the UAW increase was due to the Hunters on-chain game by BoomLand, which alone saw an increase of over 17,000% within the last month.

The report claims that all on-chain gaming activity reached 741,567 Unique Active Wallets, representing a decrease of 3.33% in March. The games however, do still make up 45.6% of the dapp industry activity in Q1 2023.

The data suggests this momentum can be seen In alternative GameFi projects and platforms.

The list of top gaming protocols by unique active wallets included WAX, Polygon, Hive, BNB Chain, and Klaytn.

It is clear that today, more blockchains than ever are supporting GameFi functionality and feature their own ecosystem of games with Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements and a high level of interactivity.

Based on the growth of Polygon, it is clear that other blockchains also have a high potential to kick up the pace and grow regarding their player accounts and unique users per month.

Metacade can see a much higher level of utility due to the growth in the appeal of GameFi.

Metacade (MCADE) is a Web3 community hub where gamers and those simply enthusiastic about cryptocurrency and gaming can collaborate and communicate.

The platform aims to establish itself as a GameFi center where anyone can join a broader Web3 community. Players can gain access to their favorite games or Play-to-Earn (P2E) projects and increase their overall engagement.

The Metagrant scheme, in which the community votes, can direct the resources available in the project’s treasury, giving developers and games the support they need to get developed.

With these grants, developers can bring projects to life. There’s also a dedicated gig board. Through it, anyone can find work in the blockchain space, as they will have a location where they can apply for available positions.

Metacade (MCADE) is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, and its native cryptocurrency, MCADE, follows the ERC-20 token standard.

This means that it can be purchased and stored on the blockchain, and many wallets that support Ethereum’s mainnet will also support MCADE ensuring a high level of compatibility.

With the overall appeal of GameFi increasing, users will find Metacade as the go-to location for community engagement in the space.

As more blockchains than ever before are beginning to support the development of blockchain games, and the number of users on blockchains such as Polygon is increasing, there is a clear indication that the GameFi space is healthy and that there is a high level of activity surrounding it.

The Metacade (MCADE) project has a high potential to grow in value and represents a solid investment opportunity in an ecosystem that will evolve in 2023 and beyond.

However, it is still important to understand that the project is in the early stages of its development, and it is likely that the team behind it will push out more updates and developments and increase the user base at the end of 2023.

