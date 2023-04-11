Render (RNDR) price outlook: AI coin rallies amid bullish shift for AltSignals (ASI)

AltSignals price so far hints at major interest in AI coins, with the trading signals project’s upcoming launch of an Artificial Intelligence powered algorithm driving its native token’s presale.

Indeed, Bitcoin price scotching past resistance to nestle above $30,000 on Monday, the first time the top coin had broken the resistance in 10 months, has the crypto market buzzing.

One of the coins surging today amid the BTC breakout is Render Token (RNDR). And elsewhere in the crypto market, exuberance around the future of AI has the AltSignals presale in full gear.

Here we look at the AltSignals price prediction as Render price jumps amid major gains for coins within the crypto AI industry.

AltSignals price prediction as Render jumps 20%

While the short term view suggests crypto is yet to fully exit the bear market, 2023 already looks to have the bear tantrums of 2022 in the rearview mirror. And that shows in the massive gains in year-to-date timelines for all the major coins, including Bitcoin that is 96% up YTD.

Render Token price is also up, with the token’s value up nearly 20% in the past 24 hours and 60% upside over the past month. According to data from CoinGecko, RNDR price is currently 82% off its all-time high of $8.78 reached in November 2021. However, the token’s value has spiked a staggering 4,120% since its lows of $0.036 in July 2020.

The Render initial coin offering ended on 12 October 2017, with the RNDR sold at $0.25 per token during the sale.

Looking at AltSignals, the current presale price is $0.015 and will rise to $0.02274 at the end of the presale. From the initial presale price of $0.012, ASI token’s value will have jumped nearly 90%. When the project’s AI-powered platform goes live, a price explosion could push it to levels seen with Render and other top trending AI projects.

The project’s new tokenomics model, including the release of rewards opportunities using ASI also aids the bullish price outlook for ASI.

What is Render (RNDR) and what does it offer?

Render’s RNDR is an Ethereum-based utility token that developers seeking additional computation power use to pay providers that distribute it via Render Network’s peer-to-peer system.

Those with GPU power receive the RNDR tokens while developers can leverage the extra computation to render and stream animations, 3D environments, and objects.

With the boom in artificial intelligence, a lack of specialised computers that AI developers can work with has attracted attention to Render. As more projects look to deploy their own AI-powered software, tapping into the blockchain-based P2P rendering network is becoming more and more attractive. This is particularly interesting for Render, despite the dominance of tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Referencing a recently reported server shortage for AI developers at the above providers, Render founder and CEO Jules Urbach tweeted that “RNDR has a massive supply of high density GPU power to power AI inference.”

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is a project that has gained traction since 2017, with a growing community of users leveraging its trading signals for multiple asset trades. These include stocks, cryptocurrencies, CFDs, Binance futures and forex.

The platform’s AltAlgo system currently leverages machine technology to scan markets, with traders getting signal alerts on potential price action. The technology helps sieve through multiple trading strategies and indicators, pulling together an optimal buy or sell scenario for traders.

Now the AltSignals team has integrated artificial intelligence in its technology via the aptly named ActualizeAI.

How will ActualizeAI change the trading industry?

The ActualizeAI stack, which will soon launch with a native token ASI, incorporates machine learning and natural language processing to offer a predictive model for its signals. As you would expect, the result of this integration is expected to be highly accurate signals levels for traders.

AltSignals says on its website that ActualizeAI leveraged AI to predict price action for various assets, with very high levels of accuracy. With traders set to benefit from signals on potential entry points, it is likely the community demand for ASI will explode. This in turn will see more people look for opportunities to buy cryptocurrencies, fueling further adoption of the asset class.

What is the benefit of holding ASI?

ASI will give traders access to the ActualizeAI feature, with token holders having access to the fully automated AI-powered algorithm 24/7. ASI will have a fixed supply of 500 million tokens, 58% of which are set to be available during the presale event.

Will AltSignals reach $1 by 2025?

AltSignals’s ASI presale will end soon and once the ActualizeAI network launches, the price of the native token could rally amid heightened demand – particularly as traders look to maximise on their gains using game-changing signals.

Apart from the overall demand expected for ASI when ActualizeAI goes live, a key tokenomics feature that will help the long-term price outlook for the tokens is the token-burning mechanism. Simply, token burning allows for the permanent removal of ASI from circulation. The period events impact price along the principles of supply versus demand.

Should the AltSignals roadmap take the highlighted trajectory, and the broader crypto market hit a new bull cycle, investors can expect ASI price to break above the $0.5 level in 2024. From here, a rally to $1 will likely be the medium target and that could include potential price discovery gains in 2025.

Is it worth buying AltSignals today?

As market experts have observed, the technical outlook as well as outlook of key fundamentals suggest Bitcoin breaking higher from current price levels has the potential to catalyse fresh momentum for top trending altcoins.

For investors, such a market scenario also offers a chance to add to their portfolio via new top projects. One of these projects today is AltSignals.

In previous market cycles, new trends such as the metaverse and play-to-earn saw the emergence of industry-defining projects like The Sandbox and Axie Infinity. With a strong narrative in Artificial Intelligence and a working product already attracting all types of traders, AltSignals looks primed for the big run as did happen in 2021 for SAND and AXS.

Now that Bitcoin’s break above $30k might herald the entry of new money into crypto, one project to watch out for could be AltSignals.

