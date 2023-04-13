Metacade (MCADE) goes live on Uniswap. More listings expected in April

After a successful presale, Metacade (MCADE) has now listed on the decentralised exchange Uniswap. The gaming platform raised over $16 million during the presale, which ended recently, showing investors’ interest in the gamefi ecosystem.

The listing on Uniswap was the first and occurred on April 6. More listings, including on centralised exchanges, are expected this month. On April 16, users of the popular crypto exchange Bitmart will have access to MCADE. In the week ending April 30, the token will be listed on MEXC. More listings will follow in the year, paving the way for investors to access the token and push the price higher.

Web 3.0 games to displace traditional gaming, with 68.9% CAGR

Blockchain games are becoming popular thanks to their ease of access and various ways for players to profit. The latest reports show this sector will hit a revenue of $1,020 billion by 2032, representing a growth rate of 68.9%. Blockchain gaming was only valued at $5.41 billion in 2022.

Besides the ease of access and earnings, experts say the prospects of real-time ownership make blockchain-based games popular. The various forms of ownership, such as NFT and gamefi based tokens, make gamers enjoy unique benefits lacking in the traditional gaming segment.

Experts believe blockchain-based gaming will displace its traditional counterparts with the recent gaming trends and projected growth. The inevitability of the shift has been shown by increasing investments and new gaming platforms joining the sector. As such, arcade projects could be worthy investments for individuals looking into the future of the gaming industry.

Metacade, a project with unique value proposition

The opportunity for the gaming sector is beyond doubt. Platforms like Axie Infinity, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and others have gained prominence thanks to quality offerings in Web 3.0. Metacade isn’t just an entrant in this space. It offers a unique value proposition, which explains why investors’ demand has been high.

Metacade is an arcade-style Web 3.0 gaming platform. Unlike its peers, Metacade provides varied and exciting ways to earn. Investors can stake the native token MCADE, enter into prize draws, and earn through in-game contests through Compete2Earn. Create2Earn is another initiative that rewards users for contributing to the community hub, including generating game reviews and engaging with peer posts. There are also Work2Earn opportunities through gig jobs posted on the platform.

In other words, Metacade offers more than a gaming experience, giving it a hedge over its predecessors. It is also community-driven, and in the future, it seeks a DAO-like structure that will give its users a bigger role in governance.

The projected growth in blockchain gaming makes Metacade a top contender for success. The platform has real-life uses, and an already existing community of gaming enthusiasts, investors, and partners. That makes Metacade a platform to watch over the next decade as Web 3.0 gaming gathers pace.

Is Metacade worth buying now?

Metacade just concluded its presale and has an initial listing on Uniswap DEX. As such, its availability for trading has been restricted in some way. It means that the potential for MCADE is only to be felt once it enters major exchanges. Initial plans are to get MCADE to up to 5 top exchanges.

From history, newly launched tokens hit new levels once they are listed on major exchanges. This is when they become available to many investors and gather strong liquidities. As such, MCADE could be attractively priced now that it is only available on a single exchange, Uniswap. Coinciding with the growth in the gamefi sector, MCADE could become a 100x investment over the next couple of years.

Our conservative projection is that the coin could rise 10x by 2024 when listed on a couple of exchanges. Investing in Metacade also allows participation in an exciting arcade platform with several earnings opportunities.