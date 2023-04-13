Twitter to offer crypto and stock trading in partnership with eToro

After months of anticipation, Twitter users will now be able to trade cryptocurrencies and other assets. This is following a new partnership with eToro that will see the social investing giant eToro provide Twitter users with real-time prices for stocks, crypto and other assets.

Users who wish to invest in any of the assets will be directed to the eToro platform. The new service is named “$Cashtags.”

When will the “$Cashtags” Twitter service be available?

According to information provided by CNBC and confirmed by eToro via a tweet, the “$Cashtags” service will be available on Twitter will be available from Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The news comes after Twitter temporarily changed its logo to a doge; something that made Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge considerably.

The $Cashtags aligns with Elon Musk’s plans to integrate financial services into the platform, as part of his plans to create a “super app.” The platform has already made an application with the authorities to offer the services and it is a matter of wait and see to see if it will be granted permission to go ahead with its intentions.

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for about $44 billion, has also indicated that he wishes the social media platform could accommodate crypto as well as fiat currencies in its proposed payments system that is expected to rival PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Apple Pay.