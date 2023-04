Twitter to offer crypto and stock trading in partnership with eToro

Charles is a reporter for Invezz. He holds a degree in mechatronic engineering but was intrigued by the fascinating… read more

After months of anticipation, Twitter users will now be able to trade cryptocurrencies and other assets. This is following a new partnership with eToro that will see the social investing giant eToro provide Twitter users with real-time prices for stocks, crypto and other assets.

Users who wish to invest in any of the assets will be directed to the eToro platform. The new service is named “$Cashtags.”

When will the “$Cashtags” Twitter service be available?

According to information provided by CNBC and confirmed by eToro via a tweet, the “$Cashtags” service will be available on Twitter will be available from Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The news comes after Twitter temporarily changed its logo to a doge; something that made Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge considerably.

The $Cashtags aligns with Elon Musk’s plans to integrate financial services into the platform, as part of his plans to create a “super app.” The platform has already made an application with the authorities to offer the services and it is a matter of wait and see to see if it will be granted permission to go ahead with its intentions.

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for about $44 billion, has also indicated that he wishes the social media platform could accommodate crypto as well as fiat currencies in its proposed payments system that is expected to rival PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Apple Pay.