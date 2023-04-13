Uniswap launches its mobile wallet application

Uniswap has today launched its open-source Uniswap mobile wallet app after launching its testnet to 10,000 early-access users through Apple’s testing platform Apple TestFlight last month.

The breakthrough comes almost a month after Unsiwap said it was not clear why Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) had refused to allow the mobile wallet to launch on Apple Store. Currently, the Uniswap mobile wallet will only be available for users in the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. It is still not clear whether Apple will allow customers from other regions to access the wallet in future.

In an announcement made by Uniswap Labs, the company said:

“Apple approved the wallet for use in several countries throughout the world. We’ll continue to launch in other countries as soon as Apple lets us.”

Cryptocurrencies allowed on Uniswap mobile wallet

The Uniswap wallet allows users to trade crypto assets on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism mainnets.

Users will also be able to explore different cryptocurrencies, select “favourite” tokens and wallet addresses, buy crypto, and also see their NFT details but not trade NFTs.

While Uniswap tries to get Apple to approve the wallet throughout the world, it is important to note that Apple’s relationship with crypto has historically been quite conservative and ambiguous. It recently tightened its stance on NFTs and ex-Apple App Store Director Phillip Shoemaker claimed that Apple has always been anti-crypto since the beginning.

However, recently there were revelations that the Bitcoin whitepaper has long been hidden on Apple computers.

The Uniswap mobile wallet will compete with the likes of Coinbase wallet, MetaMask and Robinhood’s wallet among many other crypto wallet applications. To make the wallet unique from most of the other mobile wallets, Uniswap Labs has made the wallet’s code open-source and published it on GitHub.