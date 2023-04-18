Metacade hits key milestone as MCADE goes live on BitMart

Metacade (MCADE) is headlining crypto news pages today with its first listing on a CEX platform. And as deposits open on top cryptocurrency exchange BitMart, now could be the time to buy MCADE and HODL as a long term investment.

It’s possible today’s timely listing on BitMart could see interest in MCADE within the secondary market explode as more people look to invest in a project set to revolutionise the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Notably, Metacade has been live in the market for just 13 days and with a solid foundation in its development, its likely it will live up to the hype that has it billed as one of the top investment targets for 2023.

Metacade achieves another key milestone

While the prevailing market conditions have played a role in limiting the upside room for Metacade price, the buzz around the GameFi project remains as more roadmap milestones are hit. Some commentators have observed that the listing on exchanges ranked among the top 20 (for BitMart) and top 10 (MEXC) could be a “springboard” for MCADE.

In an AMA on Monday, Metacade CEO Rusell Bennet highlighted BitMart listing as one of the key milestones for MCADE in what is set to be a busy few weeks in terms of project development. Bennet says Metacade has engaged multiple top-tier exchanges for listing, but many of these will come once the product goes live.

Investors in the crypto space might have noted that exchange listings have often coincided with a price uptick for tokens and MCADE is coming up live thick and fast on highly trusted exchanges. By the end of April and first week of May, Metacade will have listed on the world’s biggest DEX platform Uniswap and two of the most popular trading platforms (BitMart and MEXC Global).

For BitMart, MCADE deposits open today while trading is set to begin on 20th April and withdrawals will be enabled on 21st April.

MCADE is also already live on the leading market data aggregating sites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, giving the community avenues for tracking not just market performance but also overall community sentiment about the token. For instance, CoinGecko shows vote results have 86% of people positive about MCADE.

Metastudio is first big step in Metacade growth

Major partnerships are a key indicator of trust and confidence in the project, and in many cases, as seen with projects like Sandbox and Axie Infinity, have been a catalyst in investor interest in the native token that powers the ecosystem.

The main roadmap has Metacade launching its game arcade later this year, and the project’s website highlights the Q2, 2023 for more partnerships with established play-to-earn projects. The third quarter is when the highly anticipated classic arcade GameFi platform drops, with P2E initiatives combined with compete-to-earn programs to give MCADE holders a chance to benefit more from their assets.

A good sign of further development in this regard and in the lead up to the main launch has seen Metacade strike its first major partnership with game developer Metastudio. The team around Metastudio has been part of the global gaming ecosystem for decades, which could greatly help platform and games releases with Metacade.

While the gaming studio will thus play a huge role in Metacade’s gaming offerings, the immediate attention for MCADE holders will likely be Metastudio’s private sale that goes live early next month.

On 1st May, Metastudio will launch to its community, and then open up the private sale to the Metacade community expected on 8th May. Thereafter a public sale will go live on 15th May.

Taken into consideration, MCADE holders could have a huge chance to get their hands on an NFT share in another promising project.

Is investing in MCADE worth it in 2023?

As previously highlighted, Metacade could be shaping up to be one of the biggest GameFi projects for 2023. That will be down to the unique approach to its gaming ecosystem, with an all-in-one offering for game developers, investors and game enthusiasts part of the reason the MCADE presale sold out so fast.

A look at the MCADE price today suggests the token has not experienced the anticipated surge that comes with going live in the secondary market. Indeed, MCADE/USD currently trades about -14% from its all-time high just above $0.019 reached on 14th April, 2023. However, it is also nearly 13% up on its all-time low price around $0.014 hit on 16th April, 2023.

But several catalysts for MCADE price might combine to see the price push higher in coming months. These will include the overall confidence in the project and a flip in market sentiment, with cryptocurrencies forecast to be entering a new bull market after the turbulence of the 2022 bear market.

At current prices, MCADE has not impressed much post presale. However, predictions are that price could surpass the $0.1 mark and even rise to $0.5 before the end of 2023. The outlook is one that makes Metacade seem a bargain buy at prices below $0.017 where it trades today, more so given its market cap remains above $23.5 million.