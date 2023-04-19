Jim Cramer: buy Abbott stock after its Q1 earnings report

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is up 8.0% this morning after reporting strong results for its fiscal Q1 despite a significant slowdown in sales of COVID-19 tests.

Jim Cramer’s view on Abbott stock

The health care company continues to see $4.30 a share to $4.50 a share of earnings this year on at least a high single-digit percentage growth in organic sales.

That was sufficient for famed investor and Mad Money host Jim Cramer to recommend buying Abbott stock today.

Abbott is a clear winner. They’ve got some franchises that are amazing. Diabetes franchise is very strong. They’re telling a very good story. They are now past COVID. Clear beat, well done.

Nutrition and medical devices did great in Q1

Abbott Laboratories took a 47% hit to its diagnostics revenue in the recent quarter as COVID tests sales crashed from $3.3 billion a year ago to $730 million.

It was, however, offset by the strength in the company’s nutrition and medical devices business. On CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street”, Cramer added:

They have the scale, they have Libre, a way to measure glucose. It’s a fabulous inexpensive device that could be a $10 billion franchise without a problem and the Street is not recognising it.

Abbott stock is currently just under its year-to-date high.

Abbott Laboratories Q1 earnings snapshot

Earned $1.32 billion versus the year-ago $2.45 billion

Per-share earnings also tanked from $1.37 to 75 cents

Adjusted EPS printed at $1.03 as per the press release

Sales declined 18% year-over-year to $9.75 billion

Consensus was 99 cents EPS on $9.67 billion revenue

The multinational agreed, though, that sales of its COVID tests will bring in $1.5 billion in 2023 versus $2.0 billion it had guided for earlier. Still, Cramer said:

The presentation was extraordinarily clean and good, it made you feel very confident in buying this one.