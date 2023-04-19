Metacade (MCADE) prepares to go live on MEXC after listing on BitMart

MCADE, the native token of the Metacade ecosystem, is up by more than 10% in the last 24 hours. Notably, this comes at a time when the broader cryptocurrency market is trading in the red with Bitcoin (BTC) now flirting with the $29,000 mark after testing the $31,000 level on April 14.

The positive performance can be linked to MCADE’s listing on the BitMart cryptocurrency exchange on April 20th. As reported by Invezz, MCADE deposits are already open on BitMart while trading will begin on Thursday and withdrawals will be enabled the day after.

So far, MCADE has listed on a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange, Uniswap, and, and is now preparing to go live on two other platforms, BitMart and MEXC in early May.

The listings could see interest in MCADE explode in the near term as the token is now available to millions of investors globally.

Metacade to list on BitMart on April 20th, prepares for another listing next week

Metacade has been in the news for all the good things recently. Barely a month after the conclusion of its pre-sale stage, MCADE has already been listed on Uniswap and is getting ready for two more listings.

MCADE listed on Uniswap, Ethereum network’s leading decentralised exchange, earlier this month. The listing will be followed by another one on BitMart on Friday, APRIL 20th.

The listing on BitMart will bring MCADE in front of nine million users globally. The general market sentiment around the listing of MCADE on BitMart and its upcoming listing on MEXC is positive.

MCADE listings represent excellent developments

MCADE is expected to become available for trading on 20th April, while withdrawal will commence the following day.

The listing on Uniswap and Metacade’s upcoming launch on BitMart and MEXC has seen it move up the chart on Coinmarketcap and Coingecko. At press time, MCADE has a market cap of over $26 million and ranks 3,124 on Coinmarketcap.

According to the data obtained from Coinmarketcap, Metacade is on the watchlist of nearly 2,000 investors, indicating that the interest in the token is mounting up.

In an AMA session earlier this week, Metacade CEO Rusell Bennet pointed out that the listing on BitMart is an excellent development for the Metacade community as the team continues to work on other listings and features.

The CEO added that Metacade is already in touch with several top-tier exchanges and assured the community that the token will launch on those platforms once the product goes live.

By early May, MCADE would have listed on Uniswap, BitMart and MEXC, all within the space of three weeks.

Metacade’s unique value

The blockchain gaming ecosystem is fast growing, thanks to the emergence of projects like Axie Infinity and Decentraland in recent years.

According to recent research, the blockchain gaming ecosystem is expected to reach a $65.7 billion valuation by 2027, representing a massive increase from the $4.6 billion recorded in 2022.

Metacade could be one of the projects that benefit from the growth of the GamFi ecosystem. As an arcade-style Web 3.0 gaming platform, Metacade will allow its users to earn money via regular P2E initiatives but also make it possible to earn via other methods like staking.

Players can also enter prize draws, and earn through in-game contests through Compete2Earn. Another initiative that rewards community users for contributing to the growth of the ecosystem is Create2Earn, where users are encouraged to review games and engage in peer posts.

Metacade will also introduce Work2Earn opportunities through gig jobs posted on the platform. With these features, Metacade will be providing users with more than a gaming experience. The expected growth of the blockchain gaming ecosystem could see Metacade become one of the winners in the industry.

Is Metacade worth buying ahead of the listings?

Metacade concluded its presale stage a few weeks ago and has already been listed on the world’s largest decentralised exchange. The upcoming listings on BitMart and MEXC will see MCADE become available to millions of investors globally.

In addition to the listings on these major crypto exchanges, Metacade plans to announce some major partnerships in the current quarter.

In the third quarter of the year, Metacade intends to launch its classic arcade GameFi platform. The launch of this P2E platform could increase the adoption rate of MCADE and subsequently see its value surge higher.

At press time, MCADE is down by 10% from the all-time high of $0.02133 it achieved 11 days ago. MCADE’s rally over the coming weeks and months could depend on various factors, including listing on more exchanges, the launch of some of its products, and the fundamental conditions of the broader cryptocurrency market.

However, for investors interested in the GameFi ecosystem, Metacade could prove to be an excellent investment thanks to the upcoming listings, partnerships, and product launches.