Space and Time to make blockchain data accessible on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Space and Time have announced that developers can now deploy the Space and Time data warehouse directly from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The one-click deployment provides customers with an accelerated on-ramp to easily access, manage and perform analytics on blockchain-native data.

Space and Time’s one-click deployment will enable Azure customers to integrate real-time blockchain data into their business processes.

Supporting customers with their business needs

As a leader in intelligent computing and artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft is committed to supporting its customers and partners with their business needs, including Web3 scenarios and use cases. In September 2022, Microsoft’s venture capital fund, M12, led a funding round for Space and Time.

Commenting on the development, Kathleen Mitford, the CVP of Global Industry Marketing said:

“At Microsoft, we are empowering growth across emerging markets—including blockchain and distributed data. Together, Microsoft Azure and Space and Time will provide developers with the tools they need to build the next generation of blockchain use cases.”

The Space and Time CEO and Co-Founder Nate Holiday also commented:

“The need for verifiable data across blockchains, enterprises and AI has never been more important. We provide enterprises with the ability to integrate blockchain data into their applications and business processes, which is critical for both customer growth and enabling responsible data stewards. We’re excited to extend our partnership with Microsoft to bridge enterprise data assets with blockchain and AI innovation.”

The integration of Space and Time will allow businesses to leverage the benefits of a decentralized data warehouse without restructuring their existing infrastructure. This enables businesses to build on the blockchain without sacrificing computing power or security.