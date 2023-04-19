Venom Foundation to launch Testnet, providing users and developers with ‘immersive experience’

Venom, best known for being the first foundation to receive a blockchain license by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), announced in a Medium post its testnet is set to go live next week. The testnet is designed to provide both ecosystem users and developers with the opportunity to “fully experience its Blockchain.”

According to the Venom team, the testnet will encourage innovation and community building within its ecosystem, which is vital for growth and sustainability. It will allow developers to test and debug dApps and blockchain protocols. The objective is providing users with “an immersive experience of these applications.”

‘Diverse array’ of dApps

To engage with the Venom testnet, users will need to install the Venom wallet as a Google Chrome browser extension or through either the app or Google Play store. They can then claim testnet VENOM tokens to jumpstart the process of interacting with the Venom ecosystem.

The Venom testnet will consist of a “diverse array” of dApps, some of which will be native to the Venom ecosystem like Venom Scan. Others will come from external projects and partners. The team has also designed social and on-chain tasks to provide users with an “experience of what the Venom blockchain dApps have to offer,” Venom stated.

Developer friendly

For developers, Venom offers the opportunity to build on the Venom blockchain that is backed by a reputation of offering ultra-fast speed at 100k TPS. Venom is also known for its dynamic sharding feature that enhances scalability and network reliability.

The foundation has curated a repository of developer documentation to equip developers with the necessary tools and knowledge to start building.

We look forward to welcoming new users and developers to our ecosystem and to seeing the innovations that will be created on top of our multi-blockchain network, Venom concludes.