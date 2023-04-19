Zilliqa Price Soars Ahead of EVM Launch as AltSignals Presale Continues

Zilliqa price surged to the highest point since February 23rd on Wednesday as investors waited for the upcoming EVM launch. ZIL soared to a peak of $0.036, which was about 68% above the year-to-date low. This makes it one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the industry. Other altcoins like AltSignals (ASI), Internet Computer (ICP), and Oasis Network are doing well.

Zilliqa EVM launch

Ethereum has grown to be the biggest blockchain for smart contracts globally. This is seen in the rising number of dApps in its ecosystem. For example, in decentralized finance (DeFi), Ethereum has a total value locked (TVL) of over $70 billion and a market dominance of almost 70%.

The same is true in the non-fungible token (NFT) industry, where collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) dominate. On average, Ethereum NFT sales in a 24-hour period are usually above $25 million.

Therefore, there are two main trends in the blockchain industry. First, there is a general move to layer-2 networks, which are sidechains that process Ethereum transactions faster at a a lower cost. Some of the top layer-2 networks in the industry are Cartesi, Optimism, and Arbitrum.

Second, to boost interoperability, many blockchains are launching their Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), EVM is a piece of software that executes smart contracts on the Ethereum network. It helps to boost interoperability within different chains. Some of the most popular chains that are working on EVM are IOTA, EOS, and Zilliqa.

The next key Zilliqa news will be the launch of its EVM implementation on mainnet that will happen on April 25th of this year. The implementation will go live at 08:00 UTC time.

Integrating EVM will have numerous benefits for the Zilliqa ecosystem. For example, users will now be able to transfer their native ZILs using popular wallets like MetaMask. Also, developers will be able to deploy Solidity smart contracts.

Zilliqa price prediction

The 4H chart shows that the ZIL price has been in a relentless bull run in the past few weeks. This rally has seen it jump from the year-to-date low of $0.021 to a high of $0.036. It has managed to move above key psychological levels. Most recently, it moved above the key resistance at $0.0328, the highest point on April 2. By moving above that price, the coin invalidated the double-top pattern that was forming.

Zilliqa has moved above all moving averages while oscillators are pointing upwards. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will continue surging as buyers target the next key resistance point at $0.037, the highest point in April this year.

AltSigjnals token sales continues

Another major theme in the world today is artificial intelligence. AI has been called one of the biggest discoveries, in the same lens as fire and tire. Today, AI platforms like Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing have become so powerful that they can write software, compose music, and write stories.

Analysts believe that most industries will be affected by AI in the coming years. For example, it will affect the financial industry by conducting analysis and delivering recommendations. AltSignals is one of the top platforms that is working to implement AI in the industry.

AltSignals is a profitable platform that conducts analysis and sends signals on key assets like forex and cryptocurrencies to people. Now, as part of its growth, the developers are working to integrate AI in its platform in a bid to improve outcomes. AltSignals is highly beloved by its users, as you can read in its Trustpilot rating platform.

As part of this transition, AltSignals is carrying a token sale for ASI. ASI is the token that will power the platform. It will be used to make payments and encourage other participants in the ecosystem. Also, it will be used for voting purposes when the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) launches.

AltSignals token sale soars

AltSignals’ token sale has been successful. In just a few weeks, the developers have raised over $592k, which is about 54.82% of their goal. With each token going for $0.015, there is a likelihood that demand for the token will continue rising in the coming weeks. You can buy the ASI token here.

Investing in token presales can be a highly profitable strategy. A good example of this is the recent launch of Metacade, a platform that raised about $16 million in its token sale. A few days after the token launch, the platform is valued at over $25 million, meaning that original buyers have been profitable.

Is ASI a good investment?

The AltSignals white paper has described how the platform works and what it wants to achieve. And based on the fact that AltSignals is already profitable, I believe that ASI is a good buy. However, as with other cryptocurrencies, there are risks involved, meaning you should work to limit your downside. For example, you should not allocate all your money on ASI or any other coin for that matter.