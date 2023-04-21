Pleasure Coin skyrockets ahead of much-anticipated community update/AMA

Pleasure Coin (NSFW) is surging against the general crypto market trend which has seen the global cryptocurrency market cap drop by more than 2% today.

The price of NSFW is rising mainly in anticipation of today’s community update/AMA, which the Pleasure Network team is expected to announce via its YouTube channel. The team is expected to make what it calls a “Live Update with some lovely announcements! Education, Creator First and Adult Marketing! All this fueled by Pleasure Coin [$NSFW].”

What is Pleasure Coin?

Pleasure Coin is the native token of Pleasure Network, an adult industry ecosystem that empowers individuals and businesses. It is an ERC-20 token built on the Polygon (MATIC) chain.

Pleasure Network primarily creates safe and inclusive adult platforms powered by the NSFW token. These adult platforms maximize “the creator-to-fan experience with fresh, innovative tools that are designed to promote meaningful interaction.”

Pleasure Network states that its vision is:

“To build a safe place for adult performers and sex positive workers to interact with fans, voyeurs, pleasure seekers and everything in between (the sheets). Many platforms, all utilizing a new standard Pleasure Coin ($NSFW).”

Basically speaking the adult industry has grown from studio-controlled content to creator-controlled content, but the payment options for creator-controlled content are still controlled and dictated by large corporations. Pleasure Network aims to achieve true individual content creator control of their content and payment, by utilizing Pleasure Coin across the decentralized Pleasure Network platforms.

Pleasure Network uses blockchain to create a clear record of definitive transactions so that no one can consume a performer’s content and then demand a fake claim or refund. This also provides the consumers (viewers) with a level of anonymity and freedom in supporting their favourite creators, without releasing personally identifying information, thus creating a safe and secure ecosystem.

All eyes are on today’s much-anticipated community update, which could see the price of Pleasure Coin surge even further upwards.