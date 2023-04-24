Where to buy FLOKI as it rides the big market news

FLOKI has today jumped to become today’s top gainer overtaking crypto giants like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) which have dropped by 7.49% in the past seven days and 12.37% respectively.

The sudden price surge has caught a majority of crypto investors by surprise seeing that most of the cryptocurrencies including major meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are in the red. But it is not too late. Here is a shot guide on what FLOKI is, why its price is surging, where to buy it, and what its price prediction is.

What is FLOKI?

FLOKI is a meme coin and it operates as a people’s cryptocurrency as well as a utility token for the Floki ecosystem. It was launched by fans and members of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community. It is named after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog which is called FLOKI.

The Floki community which often calls itself “Floki Vikings” has been working on four flagship projects that include, an NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, a suite of decentralized finance products launched under the “FlokiFi” umbrella, an NFT and merchandise marketplace called FlokiPlaces, and a content and education platform called the University of Floki.

Why is the FLOKI price trending?

There are two major FLOKI news responsible for the current FLOKI price surge.

The first news is Binance listing FLOKI on its exchange. After listing, FLOKI will initially be paired against the USD and USDT with the trading expected to start on April 25, 2023, at 5 AM PDT (8 AM (EDT). FLOKI assets deposits on Binance are already active.

The news about Binance listing FLOKI comes days after the cryptocurrency exchange announced the delisting of FLOKI from its experimental “innovation zone.”

The other news is that of FLOKI announcing its collaboration with Al Nasr Sports Football Club to host the Badminton Asia Championship 2023, the leading tournament in Asia organized to determine the best badminton players in the region.

Where to buy FLOKI

Is FLOKI a good investment?

Cryptocurrencies and more so meme coins are extremely volatile thus calling for caution when investing. Nevertheless, the volatility is what thrills most crypto traders targeting to take advantage of the sudden price surges.

FLOKI has been trending since the beginning of the year especially after Elon Musk took over Twitter.

Floki has also partnered with leading crypto projects like Chainlink, Trader Joe, and ApeSwap for its FlokiFi Locker digital asset locker protocol. These partnerships in a way show the project’s commitment towards its course.

FLOKI price prediction

After today’s two major news, the FLOKI price is expected to skyrocket to new highs seeing that it has already jumped by over 66% minutes after the news broke.