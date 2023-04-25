Should you buy McDonald’s stock on strong Q1 earnings?

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) reported market-beating results for its first financial quarter on Tuesday. Shares are still in the red this morning.

What’s hurting the McDonald’s stock today?

The food stock is weighed primarily because the management reiterated that a recession is likely this year not just in the United States but in Europe as well.

They also confirmed that the push back from customers against price increases in certain markets had been more than expected. On CNBC’s “Worldwide Exchange”, Sara Senatore – Senior Research Analyst at Bank of America said:

There’s still pent-up demand even now, three year later post-covid. Some low-income consumers are pinching pennies a little more that’s been quite useful to McDonald’s.

McDonald’s stock is still up 10% versus the start of the year.

Notable figures in McDonald’s Q1 earnings report

Net income printed at $1.80 billion versus the year-ago $1.10 billion

Per-share earnings also climbed significantly from $1.48 to $2.45

Adjusted EPS came in at $2.63 as per the earnings press release

Revenue climbed 4.1% on a year-over-year basis to $5.90 billion

FactSet consensus was $2.33 a share on $5.59 billion in revenue

Same-store sales went up 12.6% in the recently concluded quarter – well ahead of 8.7% that analysts had forecast. Senatore added:

MCD is around four times bigger than its next biggest hamburger competitor. It’s hard to compete with a system of that scale when they’re reinvesting as they’ve done. Across the board, they’ve done a nice job executing.

Those interested in buying McDonald’s stock following the earnings release, however, should keep in mind that the BofA analyst, nonetheless, stuck to her neutral rating on it today.