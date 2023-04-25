Metacade popularity on the rise ahead of MEXC Global listing

The price of MCADE has surged above $0.022 which was the price at the end of the presale. At press time, MCADE was trading at $0.024.

The previous listing on Uniswap resulted in insignificant price changes making investors doubt whether the exchange listing will have any significant impact on the price of MCADE. However, the price surged after listing on BitMart reigniting the prospects of MCADE price surging after listing on various exchanges.

MCADE listing on MEXC Global

According to the information on Metacade’s official website, the MCADE token is waiting to get listed on MEXC Global crypto exchange after listing on BitMart.

Just like the concluded Metacade presale and the subsequent listing on Uniswap and BitMart, the listing of MCADE on MEXC Global has created quite a sensation among investors since everything seems to be falling into place according to the Metacade whitepaper.

After the surge following the BitMart listing, a majority of investors expect the upcoming listing to trigger a price surge.

How high will MCADE rise after the MEXC Global listing?

MCADE tested an all-time low of $0.01498 shortly after listing on CoinMarcketCap and Uniswap although it later surged to a high of $0.03184 after BitMart listing.

However, since it has since pulled back from an all-time high, all eyes are on the $0.03184 price level ahead of the MEXC Global listing. However, the current crypto bear market is exerting pressure on almost all cryptocurrencies including MCADE, which at press time had dropped 2.87% in the last 24 hours.

Is MCADE a good investment?

Well, cryptocurrencies are quite a risky investment because of their volatile nature. However, many investors have reaped from them after investing carefully. What matters most is ensuring a thorough background check on any project before making up your mind on whether to invest or not.

After the recent achievements, Metacade is no longer a new crypto project. It has gained a lot of popularity among gamers, game developers, and crypto investors who turned up in droves to purchase the MCADE token during the Metacade presale.

While the MCADE token is yet to make a significant bullish trend since the presale ended, the increased activity on the Metacade platform and the listing on different Centralized exchanges including the upcoming MEXC Global listing is expected to spur a significant MCADE price surge. So far, the token is trading about 9% higher than where it was at the close of the presale.

As proof of commitment, Metacade has already earned itself its first partnership with Metastudio, a revolutionary gaming company focused on delivering exciting, avant-garde, and fresh mobile games to the Metacade arcade.

According to Metacade’s whitepaper, Metacade is expected to sign more partnerships with play-to-earn projects, gain further CEX listings, launch more gaming community giveaways and competitions, and launch a universal online hangout for all things GameFi and P2E before the end of Q2, 2023.

All the above activities are expected to spur increased MCADE token demand since the token is the backbone of the Metacade ecosystem, which will in turn result in an increase in the token’s value.