Venom Foundation launches public testnet for Its blockchain Infrastructure

Venom Foundation, a Layer-1 blockchain operating out of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), announced in a Tuesday press release the official launch of its public testnet.

The testnet was announced to the public on April 19 and is now open to developers and users for testing and debugging of decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain protocols. The program aims to encourage innovation and community building within the ecosystem.

Built for users and developers

The Venom testnet is designed to suit both ecosystem users and developers, enabling the latter to test and debug dApps and blockchain protocols, while allowing users to experience these dApps firsthand. The launch of the testnet marks a “significant accomplishment in Venom’s roadmap” as it continues to build its ecosystem. Peter Knez, Chair of the Venom Foundation Council said in the press release:

We’re excited to announce the launch of Venom’s public testnet, a crucial step towards our upcoming mainnet launch. With our highly scalable and reliable asynchronous blockchain, we’re confident that developers will be able to build innovative dApps, while users will be able to experience them firsthand.

To try out the testnet, developers and users can download the Venom Wallet on mobile via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or on the desktop as a Google Chrome extension. Users can then claim a free testnet allocation to jumpstart their journey of testing the Venom ecosystem.

Nine dApps to debut on testnet

Venom’s blockchain is known for its ultra-fast speed at 100k TPS, and its sharding feature that enhances scalability and network reliability. Developers will be able to try their hand at building on the Venom blockchain, with a repository of developer documentation designed to equip them with the necessary tools to build.

A total of nine dApps are scheduled to debut on the Venom testnet and users can test them out through performing transactions, evaluating the Venom wallet, and more. The nine dApps include: 1) Venom Wallet, 2) Venom Scan, 3) VenomPools, 4) Venom Bridge, 5) Venom Stake, 6) Web3.World, 7) WeUp, 8) NFT Mint, and 9) Oasis.Gallery.