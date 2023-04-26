Space and Time’s launches beta release of its data warehouse

Space and Time, a leading decentralised data warehouse, has launched the beta version of its network. The release also includes a developer suite that the platform says will see developers leverage provable computation to power applications.

The newly launched platform will allow developers to connect to verifiable data using Space and Time’s business tools, the company said in an announcement on Wednesday.

Space and Time, which recently partnered with crypto exchange Bitget to offer a verifiable audit trail of the exchange’s Proof of Reserves, also noted that its data tools will be available to all developers who sign up for beta.

Enabling a new era of data verifiability

As a decentralised hybrid (HTAP) data warehouse, Space and Time offers a platform from where users can access low-latency transactional queries. The Web3 firm also provides access to scalable analytics, with tamperproof verifiability enhanced by Proof of SQL.

Developers will be able to leverage freely available blockchain data that’s indexed from all the major chains. There are also pre-built APIs for structured query language (SQL) queries, smart contracts, Python scripts, oracle jobs and streams.

According to Space and Time, a user-friendly, OpenAI enabled interface will allow developers to interact with both on-chain and off-chain data, powering all manner of applications in a world increasingly in need of greater verifiability.

Nate Holiday, CEO and co-founder of Space and Time, commented:

“Space and Time is enabling a new era of data verifiability. As smart contracts and AI are increasingly integrated into business processes, Space and Time aims to ensure that they’re connected to and trained on verifiable data and computation.”

Space and Time is set to showcase its newly-launched data warehouse today, 26 April, 2023 at the Consensus conference.

The company’s Product Day event will be a collaboration with blockchain-based game Shrapnel, venture capital and institutional asset manager HashKey Capital, and decentralised oracle network Chainlink.

Microsoft backed Space and Time’s $20 million raise in September 2022.