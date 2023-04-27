MCADE is set to go live on MEXC – Should you invest in Metacade?

MCADE, the native token of the Metacade ecosystem, has gone live on Uniswap and BitMart crypto exchanges so far this month. This has seen the token trade above its pre-sale price for the first time.

The token is preparing to go live on MEXC, one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. With its pending launch on MEXC, MCADE is set to become available to millions of investors globally.

As a new web3 project, we will look at Metacade and the investment opportunities it offers and whether investors should consider the project.

Does Metacade offer a great investment opportunity?

To determine if Metacade offers a great investment opportunity to traders, we will have to look at the broader GameFi ecosystem.

GameFi has become an integral part of the web3 space and continues to grow at a rapid pace. The last few years have seen the emergence of projects such as The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, ApeCoin, and Decentraland.

These projects have become amongst the top 100 in the crypto space in terms of market cap and have delivered thousands of percent in ROI to investors.

The crypto market is currently recovering from the bearish trend of 2022 and could be on its way to another Bull Run. If that happens, many Web3 projects could rally to new all-time highs in the coming months.

Metacade could be one of those projects thanks to its innovative play-to-earn approach. Metacade is working on rolling out some innovative features and an all-inclusive package for fun and rewards that could prove beneficial to users. If the project launches its features as expected, it could positively impact the value of MCADE in the medium and long term.

Will Metacade reach $0.1 by the end of 2023

The cryptocurrency market has been performing well since the start of the year. Bitcoin has added more than 50% to its value year-to-date and could rally higher in the coming months.

During the pre-sale stage, MCADE was sold for $0.02 per token. Following its recent listings on Uniswap and BitMart, MCADE is trading at $0.02296, higher than its pre-sale price.

The token could rally higher over the next few days as MCADE is set to go live on MEXC, one of the top 10 crypto exchanges in the world.

The listing on these crypto exchanges will place MCADE in front of millions of users globally. The Metacade team also revealed that the token would launch on other major cryptocurrencies in the coming months as they roll out their products and other important features.

After raising $16 million in the pre-sale stage, Metacade is working on launching its products. Launching the projects, in addition to an improved fundamental of the broader crypto market, could see MCADE touch the $0.1 mark before the end of the year.

MCADE’s rally would depend on the products and features launched by Metacade and how the broader crypto market performs in the coming months.

What is The Sandbox

The Sandbox is one of the oldest web3 projects, as it has been around since 2011. The blockchain allows users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game.

The project has always maintained its desire to introduce blockchain technology in mainstream gaming successfully. The Sandbox focuses on facilitating a creative “play-to-earn” model, allowing users to be both creators and gamers simultaneously.

SAND, the native token of The Sandbox, serves as the utility token that facilitates transactions on the platform.

Is The Sandbox safe?

The Sandbox is one of the top 50 cryptocurrency projects in terms of market cap. It has been around for more than a decade and is one of the first web3 projects in the world. Over the past decade, there has been no major controversy regarding this project.

The Sandbox has also partnered with major blockchain companies over the past few months, including Ledger Enterprises, as it seeks to expand the use case of the metaverse.

What is Metacade?

Metacade is a new web3 project that is powered by the Ethereum blockchain. The primary goal of the project is to change the way the current play-to-earn ecosystem works by making it possible for users to enjoy new web3 experiences.

According to the project’s whitepaper, Metacade as a platform will empower users to play, connect, build, and earn seamlessly. To become a true web3 project, Metacade will transition into a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) by 2024. This will see the team hand over control of the project to the MCADE holders.

MCADE holders will be able to play an important role in the growth of the Metacade ecosystem via various means, including governance voting. The Metacade team has also started working on its products and features after raising $16 million in the just-concluded pre-sale stage.

How does Metacade work?

The play-to-earn ecosystem allows users to earn money while playing their favourite games. With Metacade, the project seeks to become more than just a P2E game.

As a gaming platform, Metacade wants to host numerous arcade-style games and become the destination for gamers. Metacade will arrange P2E tournaments and competitions to give gamers more opportunities to earn MCADE tokens.

There are other ways to make money as a member of the Metacade ecosystem, including staking MCADE tokens. Overall, Metacade wants to become the P2E platform that allows users to enjoy a complete web3 experience.

How will Metacade change the industry?

Metacade is bringing an immersive experience to the P2E ecosystem. While most projects focus on providing gaming services for users to earn money, Metacade is going a step further.

Metacade wants users to transition beyond gamers and become an integral part of the gaming ecosystem. The platform will host numerous games, giving users more options to choose from.

The platform also wants to offer users more ways of earning MCADE tokens via tournaments, competitions, and staking. With Metacade, users will enjoy an all-around web3 experience.

Is cryptocurrency a good long-term investment?

Cryptocurrencies have been one of the best-performing asset classes since Bitcoin was introduced in 2009. The market has experienced numerous bear and bull runs, and after every bearish cycle, it reaches a new high.

Bitcoin rallied from $3,400 in 2020, after dropping from above $19,000 in 2017, to reach its current all-time high of $69,000.

Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, the overall performance of cryptocurrencies has been positive. The cryptocurrency market cap reached an all-time high of $3 trillion in 2021 and could be on its way to setting more records over the coming years.

Are game-fi tokens a good long-term investment?

We cannot talk about the crypto sector without mentioning GameFi. The industry has seen projects like The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Decentraland, and ApeCoin reach new highs in recent years.

The P2E model is attracting more traditional gamers as it incentivises the gaming model, allowing them to play games and earn money in the project.

SAND has delivered an ROI of 6,866% to early investors, making it one of the most successful GameFi projects.

Is Metacade worth buying?

As an investor, MCADE could be one of the tokens you should consider due to its upside. With a pre-sale price of $0.02 and currently trading at $0.02296, MCADE could record massive profits in the near term.

The launch of Metacade’s products and other features in the near term could boost the value of MCADE. In addition to that, an improved fundamental outlook of the broader cryptocurrency market could see MCADE rally to a new all-time high and possibly reach the $0.1 mark before the end of the year.

MCADE has also already been listed on Uniswap and BitMart and is set to launch on MEXC. The listings on these exchanges and possibly others in the coming months could positively impact MCADE’s value.