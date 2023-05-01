PEPE jumps 112% after major exchange listing

PEPE token has surprised the crypto market after its price surged by more than 112% after listing on Seychelles-based crypto exchange OKX.

The surge has pushed PEPE into today’s top gainers. At press time, the fully diluted market cap of PEPE was up 130% to $534,180,483.

PEPE trading and withdrawals on OKX

OKX announced the PEPE listing on May 1, saying that PEPE/USDT trading pairs will be available immediately while PEPE withdrawals will start from May 2.

The listing has caused a lot of hype around the meme coin besides causing its market cap to surge. The meme coin’s trading volume has also surged by more than 181% as investors and traders flock to trading and buying PEPE.

The meme token has surged by 287% over the seven days even as the crypto market suffered a bear market for most of the week. The global crypto market cap had dropped 2.11% at press time to $1.18T. The top three largest cryptocurrencies by market cap have also dropped. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have declined by 2.04% and 2.57% respectively.