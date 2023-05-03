AI-based Hasaki (HAHA) token pumps 694% after IDO

Little known AI-based Hasaki (HAHA) token has surged by more than 694% days after it concluded its initial DEX offering (IDO). The token had however pulled back by 38.53% at press time after the magnificent price rally over the recent days.

Hasaki conducted a private and public sale in April. The private sale ran between April 26 at 8:30 UTC to April 27 at 8:30 UTC and the HAHA token was going for 0.0000000027 ETH. The public sale then started on April 27 at 10:00 UTC to April 28 at 10:00 UTC and the HAHA token was going for 0.000000003 ETH.

What is Hasaki (HAHA)?

Hasaki (HAHA) is a doge meme coin the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). But in addition to being a doge meme coin, it is planning to launch a blockchain AI assistance.

Hasaki wants to become the smartest doge in the world and the most capable AI assistant in the cryptocurrency world. It also aims to eliminate the inaccuracy and incompleteness of traditional ways of accessing information, while lowering the threshold for users to access information.

The token operates based on ChatGPT and the vertical cryptocurrency industry database, which makes it possible to accurately get information from a database of up to ten billion levels of data through an artificial intelligence (AI) system and present it to users.

The project was to build a trainable AI assistant that serves the entire crypto industry vertically, to become the most authoritative information and behavioural service terminal in the entire crypto space.

If successful, Hasaki will revolutionize the way users access information across the crypto industry and fundamentally break down user perception barriers.