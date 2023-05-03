AltSignals presale gathers phase amid growing appetite for crypto by millennials

AltSignals ($ASI) is the next-gen blockchain and crypto project. The trading signals provider has been the latest to venture into crypto via an artificial intelligence signal service. With the increasing adoption of AI among the emerging crop of investors, it makes sense to invest in a platform like AltSignals. No wonder the AltSignals token ($ASI) is selling out fast in the initial presale phase. Over 62% has been sold out, raising $676,379.

46% of millennials in developed economies own crypto

Crypto adoption is gathering pace among younger consumers. According to a recent survey by Bitget focusing on 26 countries in the major economies across all continents, 46% of millennials own crypto. Similarly, 25% of Gen X own crypto, while 21% of Gen Z possess digital assets. Baby boomers own crypto at 8%.

The huge ownership of digital assets by younger consumers shows crypto is the future. Thus, organizations that adopt blockchain are bound to reap the benefits of being at the center of the crypto explosion. It is such an iteration that AltSignals wants to capture through Actualize AI and its crypto project through the $ASI token. As more young consumers enter the world of trading, they could be attracted to projects with crypto angles like AltSignals.

AltSignals and ActualizeAI. What’s the difference?

AltSignals is a trading service that started in 2017 and has grown exponentially to over 50,000 members on Telegram. The company generates algorithm-based signals using the AltAlgo™ Indicator. The company’s trading signals cut across digital assets, including Binance futures, in addition to CFDs, forex, and shares.

Following the rapid growth of AltSignals, the service seeks to improve the quality of its signals and the instruments it covers. It is launching a new artificial intelligence signal service platform, ActualizeAI. To become a member, investors will hold $ASI tokens.

What benefit does holding $ASI provide to investors

The greatest benefit investors earn by holding $ASI is accessing the AI ecosystem of AltSignals – ActualizeAI. This is an opportunity to enjoy the trading signals while also benefiting from the price appreciation of $ASI. So far, $ASI has attracted a lot of demand, signaling that the price is set to skyrocket when it starts to get listed on exchanges.

Not only does $ASI provide a trading opportunity, but investors can stake the token for passive income and participate in platform governance. Being able to engage in decision-making directly is an understated benefit for investors looking to be active participants on the platforms they belong to.

There are other benefits, such as exclusive perks for belonging to the AI Members Club. That means early access to future presale opportunities and other developments occurring on ActualizeAI. Investors can also participate in trading tournaments against peers to sharpen their trading skills and earn for winning such contests.

Why is AltSignals a good opportunity now?

AltSignals is only starting to get noticed since announcing the start of the $ASI presale. The token’s price remains low at $0.015, which is expected to increase as more investors subscribe and liquidity is unlocked through listings.

However, one thing that could potentially attract investors is that $ASI is powering an already existing and proven business model. Thus, it is a token backed by a community, giving it a solid start even before other investors join. As such, investing in the token offers a chance to join a reputable platform and grow earnings through $ASI.

Predictably, this token has a chance to return 10x by the end of 2023, when it has been listed on major exchanges. The token’s roadmap is to list it on Uniswap, CoinGecko, and CoinMarketCap in the second quarter of 2023. That means more liquidity and substantial price increases that could benefit early birds.