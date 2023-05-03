Jasmy price drifts upwards as the number of holders nears 50k

Jasmy price has done well in the past few days even as risks in the financial market rose. The token was trading at $0.0066, which was much higher than the March low of $0.0043. Focus now shifts to the upcoming Fed decision and the ongoing regional bank crisis.

Jasmy users are rising

Jasmy is a popular cryptocurrency that was created by a team of highly experienced professionals from Japan. Hara, its CEO, was a senior executive at Sony, one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world.

Jasmy is at the intersection of the blockchain technology and other popular industries like Internet of Things (IoT), fan tokens, and privacy. In an update earlier this year, the developers released their community grant, which I wrote about here.

The roadmap for the current quarter involves having a fan token appreciation day. Jasmy was used to develop a fan token for one of the most popular football teams in Japan.

Another part of the roadmap is for the developers to continue building their artificial intelligence (AI) as they seek to take advantage of the most important technological leaps of the year. The other part kf the roadmap is that the team will decide the Carbon Credit Consortium specifications.

The most important Jasmy news is that the number of wallets in the ecosystem is growing. Data compiled by Etherscan shows that the number of Jasmy holders has jumped to over 49,723. This means that the number could hit the important psychological level of 50,000 in the next few days. This means that Jasmy’s circulating market cap has jumped to over $317 million.

Most of Jasmy tokens are held in Binance, which holds over 10 billion tokens, equivalent to 21.58% of all tokens. Another private wallet holds 2.8 billion tokens while Jasmy developers have 2.4 billion tokens. As shown below, the number of token contracts in Jasmy has held quite well recently.

Jasmy price prediction

JasmyCoin chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, we see that the Jasmy price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. It has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Awesome Oscillator has moved above the neutral point.

Jasmy has also formed a small double-top pattern at $0.0070. In price action, this pattern is usually a bearish sign. Therefore, more upside will only be confirmed if the token moves above this double-top. If this happens, the next key resistance level to watch will be at $0.0084, the highest point on February 9. This price is ~26% above the current level.