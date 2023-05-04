Metacade goes live on MEXC on Thursday: what you need to know

Metacade – the innovative GameFi project listed its native token on the MEXC Exchange on Thursday. At writing, $MCADE is trading at $0.038 on that platform versus $0.02 at which it ended the presale.

Why is listing on MEXC significant for Metacade?

The listing is significant for the Web3 community hub as MEXC is the world’s 15th largest platform in terms of trading volume and has over 6 million users.

It will, therefore, expose over 9,000 investors that have positions in $MCADE to a bigger market and more opportunities. According to CEO Russell Bennett:

This is another step in the right direction and will have a positive impact on Metacade as it solidifies our position in the market and our reputation as one of the most exciting and promising projects in the space.

Is Metacade listed on other exchanges?

In April, Metacade had listed its ERC-20 token that has a total supply of 2.0 billion on Uniswap and BitMart as well.

Notable milestones Metacade has hit so far include raising $16.4 million before the aforementioned listings in April. Its 250 million token staking pool also sold out in less than five hours. CEO Bennett also said today:

The confidence we’re getting from the industry is hugely motivating and fuels our desire to create something like never before. This is our largest listing yet by some miles, and there will be more big things coming soon.

In related news, an established name – Polygon has recently ventured into blockchain gaming as well.

What does Metacade aim to accomplish?

Metacade is a one-stop shop for all things GameFi. It’s a premier destination for gamers, developers and blockchain enthusiasts to not just connect and network but also earn via several means, including competing in games, working on gigs, and creating on the platform.

The project will eventually go to the community as a DAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation) as part of its devotion to becoming the largest community-governed arcade.

All in all, Metacade has already emerged as a metaverse platform with incredibly promising prospects as investors continue to support its futuristic vision around GameFi. Metacade has also launched DeFi services like staking that enables crypto investors to earn a passive yield, as per the white paper on its website.

Is $MCADE a good investment opportunity?

Those interested in buying Metacade today should also know that it secured a 99/99 score on DEX Tools. So, as a crypto, it’s pretty much as secure and trustworthy as it ever gets.

The Belize-based platform is set to launch Metacade Lite later this month that could serve as another potential tailwind as users get to experience the UX and a number of Web2 as well as Web3 games.

Blockchain gaming was about a $4.6 billion market in 2022. By 2027, though, experts forecast it to be a $66 billion market. With its promise to go beyond its predecessors in blockchain gaming, it’s conceivable that $MCADE will benefit as the market continues to grow.

Metacade price prediction for 2023

The native ERC-20 token will likely benefit from the Metagrants programme that incentivises developers to increase the selection of games on the blockchain.

On top of that, the crypto space at large seems to be recovering this year. Leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum are up some 70% and 55% for the year, respectively.

More importantly, Jamie Douglas of Bloomberg Intelligence recently said that BTC could shoot up to $185,000 if only 1.0% of bond market value (globally) moved to bitcoin as Invezz reported HERE.

Easing macro headwinds including inflation will also help the crypto space moving forward. So, as the market booms at large, it’s likely that $MCADE will follow and hit about 10 cents in 2024.