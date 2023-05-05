PEPE and FLOKI rally as Binance lists tokens

Pepe (PEPE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI), the two of the top trending memecoins today, have spiked over the last hour after news that Binance would be listing the tokens.

As of writing, PEPE was trading at $0.00000282, up more than 45% in the past hour and 74% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, FLOKI price was soaring 30% in the past hour and 63% in 24 hours to $0.00005469.

Binance announces PEPE and FLOKI listing

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and many projects aim to list their tokens on the platform for maximum visibility in the market.

For trending coins like PEPE and FLOKI, the desire to have traction on Binance has been a constant call from the communities. The Changpeng Zhao led crypto exchange has answered the community around the two token’s calls and said on Friday that it would list both in its Innovation Zone.

Binance wrote in a blog announcement that spot trading for the two tokens will open at 16:00 UTC on 5 May, 2023, with supported pairs against Tether and TrueUSD. Traders will therefore access FLOKI/USDT, FLOKI/TUSD, PEPE/USDT, PEPE/TUSD. Binance,whose native coin Binance Coin is the fourth largest crypto by market cap, says there’s no listing fee for the tokens.

In addition, Binance is adding FLOKI and PEPE as new borrowable assets and will support FLOKI/USDT and PEPE/USDT as new margin pairs within 48 hours starting Friday, 16:00 UTC.

FLOKI price reached its all-time high of $0.00033651 in November 2021. PEPE, which has been on a run these past few weeks, has just skyrocketed to $0.00000302, its new all-time high following the Binance listing news. The price of PEPE jumped 112% earlier this week as crypto exchange OKX listed the meme token.