KEK (KEKE) overtakes PEPE, starts the week with a 900% price surge

PEPE price is currently on the decline after a great performance last week.

PEPE ended the week with being listed on several major crypto exchanges.

KEKE price has hit an all-time high of $0.0000002715 today.

At press time, PEPE price had dropped by 13.28% to trade at $0.000002281 after hitting an all-time high of $0.000004354 on Friday (May 5) last week. PEPE, which was the talk of town for the better part of last week, has been overtaken by another meme coin called KEK (KEKE).

In what seems to be like a meme-a-week, KEKE price has started the week on an extremely high note after surging by more than 900% in 24 hours to hit its all-time high. The sudden KEKE price surge has caught the majority of crypto investors by surprise seeing that most of the meme lovers had shifted their attention to PEPE, which now seems to be dumping after the pump.

What is KEK (KEKE)?

KEK (KEKE) is the native token of KEK project, which is a new crypto meme project based on the popular Cult of Kek meme culture.

The KEK project is inspired by the ancient Egyptian god Kek, often portrayed as a frog or frog-headed man, and the term “Kek” is very populair on 4chan and Twitch. It aims at using memetic magic to influence the crypto world.

In what seems like mimicking the Cult of Kek meme culture, KEK project has come up with seven commandments for its community.

The KEK project boasts a transparent and sensible tokenomics structure, with no taxes on KEKE transactions. Out of the total supply of 77,777,777,777,777 $KEKE tokens, 92.3% of the tokens is allocated to the liquidity pool, with the LP tokens burnt and contract renounced.

The remaining 7.7% of KEKE tokens is held in a multi-sig wallet for future centralized exchange listings and liquidity pools.

Why has KEKE price surged that much today?

Well, there are no major crypto market news about KEKE.

The current price surge is purely based on the rising popularity of new meme projects buoyed by the rapid rise in the popularity of PEPE, a new meme project whose popularity has rivaled Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).