Wakweli partners with Blockchain Lawyers Group for solid Web3 legal expertise

Web3 protocol Wakweli has partnered with the Blockchain Lawyers Group (BLG). The partnership is aimed at enhancing a solid Web3 legal expertise and enabling deeper protocol refinements for the Proof-of-Democracy (PoD) consensus algorithm.

The Blockchain Lawyers Group is a global network of legal professionals with significant experience in blockchain and crypto-related matters. It works to ensure easy access to competent and qualified legal advice.

Market integrity of tokenized assets on Wakweli

Following the partnership, Blockchain Lawyers Group members will take part in the validation of the very first certificates and help in strengthening the whole process. This will uphold the market integrity of tokenized assets and enhance their liquidity, making Wakweli the benchmark of trust for the decentralized ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Blockchain Lawyers Group Founder and Member Miguel Dinis Lucas stated:

“We are excited to partner with such an innovative company as Wakweli, which is trying to solve a preeminent issue in the NFT space. We are confident that our collaboration will bring new levels of innovation and user-friendliness to the market.”

The partnership is a significant step towards providing qualified and competent legal advice in crypto and blockchain-related matters. It will enable easy access to legal advice for businesses operating in the crypto space.

The partnership also sets the pace for Wakweli which debuted its website, whitepaper and Alpha version last year. Wakweli encourages enterprises to build on its layers and apply for token grants from its on-chain treasury.