Solana (SOL) turns green after the Saga was unlocked for the general public

The price of SOL token has turned green after plunging for three consecutive days. Although the Solana price was still 0.96% down over the last seven days, it seems it is only a matter of time until it recovers the recent plunge.

Today’s Solana price surge is likely an indication that the altcoin has hit the bottom and it’s time for the bulls to take control, especially after Solana Mobile announced that its Saga smartphone is now available to the general public.

Solana’s Saga smartphone

It is almost a year since Solana Labs first unveiled its flagship web3 smartphone called Saga and an open-source Android framework for web3 development called Solana Mobile Stack (SMS). Solana launched the testnet of the Saga smartphone in April this year.

Solana Mobile the arm of Solana Labs charged with the development of the Saga smartphone on Monday, May 8, 2023, announced that the public can now order for Saga. The announcement stated that the smartphone is ready to “ship to the U.S., Canada, EU, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.”

The statement from Solana further reads:

“When we started developing Saga, we knew we needed to create an incredible phone that would stand up against any other device on the market. And that’s exactly what we did, bringing the power of blockchain to fingertips worldwide with sleek design and premium components.”

The Saga smartphone is more than just a smartphone. The phone has a seed vault (a secure self-custody solution that protects your keys through biometric authentication and encryption) to simplify users’ web3 experience. Users can also access dApps directly through the Solana dApp Store without having to use web browsers.

Furthermore, Saga owners can claim a device-bound non-transferable NFT called Saga genesis token when setting up the device. The Saga genesis token qualifies the owner for Saga rewards unlocking exclusive offers and content from Solana Mobile and dApps listed on the Solana dApp Store.

Solana price prediction

While it is still early to point to a price rebound, today’s price surge coinciding with the announcement that Saga is open for the public to order is a possible signal that the price of Solana could be bound for a long-term price surge.

If the price continues on the bullish trend, Solana could reclaim its May 7 price of $22.71 before the end of the week.